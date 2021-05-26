The ‘yellow submarine’ meets history

05/26/2021 at 6:30 AM CEST

Arnau montserrat

We all want a yellow submarine, yellow submarine, yellow submarine ‘, the Beatles sang in 1966. From Liverpool, archenemies of a Manchester United that is today also of Villarreal. Emery’s team plays the most important game in its history. They are not fighting for their first title, they have won two Intertotos, but they are fighting to take a giant step to a project that has been prowling metal for several seasons.

From Castellón, 50,000 inhabitants, two decades of experience in the national and European elite but they have never played a final of such dimensions. They have accumulated four continental semifinals in their record and were finally able to break the curse that accompanied them.

In Gdansk, Poland, more specifically in the Arena Gdansk, the yellow submarine, today ‘yellow submarine’ so that its English rivals understand it, can win the first Europa League in its history. The match is the culmination of many years of work, but the objective is for the feat to be completed with a victory based on the footballing arguments shown by the team, especially due to the impeccable trajectory in the current edition of the Europa League by the men led by Unai Emery, who has raised this trophy three times as coach of Sevilla.

They arrive undefeated, with an almost pristine path in the competition. Group I leaders with Sivasspor, Qarabag and Maccabi Tel Aviv. Five wins and only one draw on his visit to Israel. They won both games of the round of 32 against Red Bull Salzburg, the same they did with Dinamo Kiev in the round of 16 and with Dinamo Zagreb in the quarterfinals. The big shot came in the semifinals. Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal succumbed to the submarine in La Cerámica and Emery’s team resisted with the initial 0-0 at the Emirates to qualify for the first European final in their history.

In Gerard’s boots

Villarreal’s winning options go through Rulli, Albiol, Parejo, Pau Torres … but above all through those of Gerard Moreno. The flag of the ‘groguets’ this season. Gerard has so far 31 goals in all competitions and in the Europa League he has added six. The same as a Paco Alcácer who aims to start the match from the bench.

Gerard has been summoned by Luis Enrique for the next European Championship. It is not for less. Not only does it brand, it also generates. In total he has added 11 assists this season, four of them in Europa League games. If United have the dreaded Bruno, Pogba, Rashford or Cavani, Vilarreal have Gerard Moreno.

Ticket with Spanish touch

United fell to the drums of the second top competition on the old continent since the Champions League. Solskjaer’s men let slip a classification that they had practically made against PSG and RB Leipzig, the two classified in their group.

In Europa League he has left two Spaniards on the way. First to Real Sociedad and later in the quarterfinals to Granada. They came from eliminating Milan and did the same in the semifinals with Roma. A full-fledged Italian-Spanish banknote. They already say that the English love Spain and United could win their second Europa League in history against their third Spanish team on the road.

Four years ago, in Sweden, with Mourinho on the bench, they raised a trophy that they certainly did not want to fight again. His status is in a Champions. But a title is a title and the ‘yellow submarine’ can touch and sink them.

Probable lineups

Villarreal: Rulli, Foyth, Albiol, Pau Torres, Pedraza, Capoue, Trigueros, Parejo; Yeremi Pino; Gerard Moreno, Bacca.

Manchester United: De Gea; Shaw, Bailly, Lindelof, Wan-Bissaka; Fred, McTominay; Fernandes, Pogba, Rashford; Cavani.