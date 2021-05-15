The yearbook that reveals the keys to women’s leadership in Spain

The presentation of the Yearbook of Female Leadership in Spain, this Thursday afternoon at the Madrid Chamber of Commerce, unraveled the keys to women’s leadership in our country. The yearbook is a pioneering document, which aims to promote female leadership in Spain, making female talent visible.

The Woman Forward Foundation aims to create value in organizations and companies, promoting female leadership, standing out for its research and training work.

The president of the foundation, Mirian Izquierdo stressed that the role of a leader lies in the ability to enhance leadership in others, which is precisely the idea at the base of this project: to offer visibility to potential women leaders, as well as to the different women’s associations.

At this time, the market demands more than ever the real need for have good leaders, for all social and economic areas, among which there must also be space for women.

Another objective of the yearbook is to broaden the talent source from which the advisory and administrative councils draw, to include businesswomen, university professors, researchers, directors of third sector organizations …

For this, a chapter of recommendations for women who wish to develop their leadership.

In the following editions the work carried out by the companies of Executive Search in favor of diversity, avoiding biases that pose a barrier when it comes to being selected.

Ángel Asensio, President of the Madrid Chamber of Commerce, stated that the female representation in management positions it is much higher in companies listed on the IBEX 35.

In just three years, this share has increased from 16 to 33%, exceeding the average for the European Community. However, the wage gap It is still 14.2% and female unemployment during the Covid-19 Pandemic has increased by 18.39% compared to 16.6% for men.

Likewise, he stated that for a society be fairer it must be more inclusive with equal opportunities for female business leadership.

Continuing with this idea, Alexandra Polacci, director of institutional relations at APD, affirmed that “women are in fashion” because every time “we are more prepared, we offer global vision, teamwork and empathy. “

The director of institutional relations of the WF foundation presented the different sections of the yearbook: Opinion Tribunes allow you to learn more about different points of view of prominent women; the Protagonists section presents women who have been awarded or recognized for some special work; and the Appointments section makes visible the main managerial changes in the decision-making positions of the business leaders.

In addition, the yearbook also adds several interviews with outstanding women and another on innovations in which women pioneered.

The men’s opinion It also has its space in the text, about female leadership on a professional and personal level.

It also hosts a chapter on equality and leadership research, and a longitudinal report on the annual statistics of the head-hunters, who participate in the signing of the voluntary Code of good practices for recruitment companies.

The Yearbook account is closed with a section of books with leadership and women themes and with Who’s Who, a comprehensive directory of women’s associations and leadership.

After the presentation of the Yearbook, Charo Izquierdo, who led the event, gave way to a round table on the challenges of female leadership, moderated by Carlos Peñaloza, CEO of Radio Inter, in which they spoke Doña Cruz Sánchez de Lara, Vice President of El Español, Doña Eva Serrano, Vice President of the Chamber of Commerce, Doña Irene Prieto, General Director from the ESSAE Vocational Training School, Doña Inmaculada de la Haza, partner of BALDER and Doña Lucia Casanueva, partner and director of the communication company PROA.

This round table highlighted the qualities of women to manage managerial positions such as empathy, social responsibility, efficiency, trust, respect for diversity and equality, emotional intelligence and a collaborative spirit.

What main barriers to overcome pointed out the cement ceiling (the sabotage that women themselves do to doubt their abilities), the lack of co-responsibility in the homes, the renunciation of professional careers to be mothers, the wage gap and the lack of education in equality in schools.

To complete the vision on female leadership, the presence from the Ambassador of France, His Excellency Mr. Jean-Michel Casas who presented the balance of the 10 years of the French Gender Quota Law, the Copé-Zimmermann Law: 44% of women on the Boards of Directors of CAC companies 40.

A great success considering that in 2009 it started from 10%, making France the world’s leading country in female representation in the decision-making bodies of companies only behind Iceland. Even so, he said that there is work ahead such as adopting paternity leave, addressing the wage gap, among others.

To end the event, the Woman Forward Foundation distributed the diplomas from her course on corporate governance and boards of directors: Women Joining Boards.