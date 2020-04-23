The year 2010 will remain in history for being the only one to have three Money in the Bank briefcases

Before WWE made it an annual event, the Money in the Bank fight was one of Wrestlemania’s biggest draws. 2010 would be the only year in history to have three different winners. Jack Swagger, Kane and The Miz were the three protagonists of this unusual event. Ten years later we are going to analyze how each one did in that historic 2010.

Jack swagger

At Wrestlemania 26, Jack Swagger surprised the world by taking the win in a match in which he did not start among the favorites. A year after making his ECW debut, Swagger seized an opportunity that many questioned immediately after his victory. With no room for doubt, Jack Swagger redeemed his briefcase on SmackDown after Wrestlemania. Lor that seemed like a surprising and shocking move, soon turned into a bland and empty reign. After a decent defense against Randy Orton at Extreme Rules, little could be salvaged from Swagger’s time as world champion. An embarrassing fight with Big Show and his defeat in the Fatal Four Way event were the best way to end a reign without penalty or glory. Of the three briefcases in 2010, Swagger proved to be the least worthy.

Kane at Money in The Bank

After hitting seven of the best SmackDown competitors, the red monster took the briefcase after several years participating in the fight. However, that would not be Kane’s only achievement that night. Unexpectedly, he exchanged his briefcase just fifty minutes after winning it, making it the fastest in history. His subsequent reign as world champion benefited from having opponents of the likes of Undertaker or Edge. Along with them Kane provided excellent rivalries that made 2010 the best year of his career. During his time as champion, the red monster did a great job that many of the fans appreciated. Despite his hasty swap, there is no doubt that Kane’s reign was a well-deserved recognition of his long career in WWE.

The Miz

Of the three he is the one who spent the most time with the briefcase and perhaps the one that generated the most divisions. In the inaugural event, The Miz was victorious in a fight loaded with big names. Randy Orton, Edge or Chris Jericho had to see how the victory was won by one of the most emerging fighters of the time. With such a great responsibility, the truth is that The Miz turned out to be a great carrier of the briefcase. A great rivalry with Daniel Bryan and the Raw captaincy in Bragging Rights were effective ways to raise his figure. Finally, after four months he exchanged his briefcase against Randy Orton in November, in one of the most reactive moments in Raw history. His reign as WWE champion went through highs and lows. Without great defenses but with a good handling of character The Miz completed an acceptable stage at the front of the championship. It was even a stellar event at Wrestlemania, an achievement not many briefcase winners can say.

In summary, 2010 will always be remembered as the year of the three briefcases. With more or less outstanding stages, each fighter symbolized something different for this achievement. Kane gained recognition for his effort. The Miz knew how to stand out among the greats and Swagger, it simply proved not to live up to such important recognition.

