‘The year of fury’ – Who covers a lot little squeezes

‘The year of fury’ could well be the graphic definition of “who encompasses much little squeezes.” Alberto Ammann, Joaqun Furriel, Daniel Grao, Martina Gusman, Sara Slamo, Maribel Verd, Paula Cancio, Miguel ngel Sol … all of them give life to characters that could have led the cast of their own film, and yet they are seen here forced to share barely a hundred minutes of footage that, once distributed among all, gives for little more than crumbs.

The crumbs of what seems like it could have been but which nonetheless rarely comes to be. Of what it could have been, of what it pretends to be, or of what it wanted to be but rarely becomes. ‘The Year of Fury’ is a choral film that aims to convey a snapshot of a specific time and place, that Uruguay that in 1973 went from a democracy to a dictatorship. A clear image that is conveyed roughly and superficially. A mazacote.

A cake that becomes a ball. And is that the various characters that make up this snapshot have little space to develop as part of a reality that is not presented canned. In other words, “he who covers a lot little squeezes”. In his dual role as screenwriter and director, Rafa Russo fails to balance a story whose different elements do not interpenetrate to feed on each other and form a common front.

‘The year of fury’ is a set of sketches limited to the “highlights” of each character, adding an excessive number of troops for the little route that most of them have. The movie could well have focused on Ammann and Furriel or Grao and Gusman. Having embraced them as absolute protagonists, with strength and love. To have given this mosaic a clear and above all solid prop that others would dedicate themselves to sharpening.

Give freedom to a few instead of locking them together with the many. Twelve pairs of eyes see no more if each one is looking for his own. Characters with half-lives that do not seem to breathe out of the picture. Gears of a fiction rather than people of a reality that, although simulated, could feel real. Slaves of a fiction without past or future, in the theoretical benefit of a cause before which in practice he hides his gaze.

‘The year of fury’ turns into a simple and at the same time simplistic portrait. Good-looking and absent-minded, but I stick to guidelines that act like a too-tight corset. “Who covers a lot little squeezes”, and Rafa Russo has gotten an instant moved. A film without curves and with too many stitches without thread in which everyone’s ends up being nobody’s. Where so much is what has been wanted to give air how much it is what has run out of air.

By Juan Pairet Iglesias



