The Ybarra Careaga family and the Swedish Handelsbanken declare 9.5% of Ecoener

The investors who attended Ecoener’s debut as listed they begin to reveal their letters. The first two to be discovered as relevant shareholders of the renewable are the Ybarra Careaga family and the fund manager of the Swedish financial group Handelsbanken. Between the two they add up to 9.5% of the ‘novice’ on the floor.

The business saga led by Carmen Ybarra was discovered this Thursday as owner of a 6.147% of the share capital of Ecoener. A position that he declares in full in shares of the Galician renewable and that he holds through his reference investment vehicle, the holding company Onchena SL.

This company is an investor common in relevant shareholder lists of the Spanish listed companies. In this line, it has been one of the protagonists in the Atrys Health takeover by Aspy in the BME Growth market and they declare a position of 5.08% of the capital of the also renewable Solarpack.

At the rate of the price that Ecoener shares mark on the stock market this Thursday, 5.34 euros, its participation reaches a valuation of 18.7 million euros. In round numbers, his investment encompasses a total of 3.5 million company shares, the equivalent of 20.6% of the total volume of shares placed for his debut.

In this sense, when the Galician company announced the delay in the date of its debut and a 45% cut in your lenses of raising capital, assured that it would finally proceed to the placement of 16,949,150 own shares. A volume with which he managed to raise 100 million euros.

A swedish bank

The second relevant investor who has revealed his position this Thursday has been the fund manager of the Nordic financial firm Handelsbanken. Without providing more details, he has declared before the National Securities Market Commission (CNMV) ownership of 3,325% of its shares.

This package includes a total of 1.9 million shares of the last company that for now has jumped onto the Madrid stock market. Currently, just two days after its premiere, it reaches a valuation of 10.13 million euros. In addition, it is noteworthy that its position reaches 11.2% of the initial placement of the listed.

For his part, the president of the company, Luis de Valdivia, has detailed to the supervisor the possession of 70.98% of the capital stock. The percentage that had been indicated in the final specifications of an operation that failed to awaken as much investor appetite as expected and that has ended up putting the debut of Opedenergy on hold, which should have been listed as listed this Friday.

In his debut this Tuesday, De Valdivia announced that 40% of the placement was carried out among Spanish institutional investors. He also announced that the rest was distributed among investors “from Northern Europe and England”, at the same time that he assured that most of them with strategies “of very long term specialists in renewable investments”.