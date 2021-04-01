The Yankees’ lineup for MLB opening day 2021

The Yankees from New York already have their lineup crafted to compete for the first victory of the Major League Baseball-MLB 2021.

Thanks to the injuries there is a name that is not there and it is Luke Voit, who comes from leading the MLB on home runs and hoped to have a great season.

Here the lineup of the Yankees:

DJ LeMahieu 2B Aaron Judge RF Aaron Hicks CF Giancarlo Stanton DH Gleyber Torres SS Gio Urshela 3B Gary Sanchez C Jay Bruce 1B Clint Frazier LF

Lemahieu who comes from winning the batting title will have the same responsibility of the 2020 season, where he was named first fixed bat of the Yankees, while Aaron Hicks comes from a great injury and it is up to him to show what he is done.

Pitcher; Gerrit cole