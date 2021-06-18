The Yankees achieve unusual triple play … and perhaps it was not their best defensive play of the game against Toronto



Pitcher Michael King fields to start the triple play play against the Blue Jays.

Photo: Joshua Bessex / .

The New York Yankees had a joyous Thursday night in Buffalo, where they visited the Toronto blue jays. The game included a triple play – the most difficult play to make in baseball – by the Bronx team in the first inning.

The Yankees’ second triple play this season after one in Minnesota less than a month ago was a very strange action, perhaps unprecedented in the major leagues.

After Marcus Semien and Bo Bichette reached base against pitcher Michael King and advanced one more base on a wild pitch, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit a ground ball straight to the pitcher, who put the Dominican out on first base.

Then came chaos on the part of Toronto’s running backs, as Semien was caught between third base and home plate before being put out by Gio Urshela, who later threw to third base for Venezuelan Gleyber Torres to touch running back Bichette and complete the slow triple play scored in baseball terms via 1-3-6-2-5-6.

But the triple play wasn’t the Yankees’ only extraordinary defensive action. In the sixth inning, the right fielder Aaron Judge took an impressive leap to steal a home run from Cavan Biggio that would have put the game 6-3 in favor of the Blue Jays.

New York’s offense later heated up. Giancarlo Stanton hit a two-run homer in the seventh that flipped over the board.. The Yankees won the game 8-4 to sweep the three-game series.