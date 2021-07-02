The Yale School of Drama will be free thanks to a $ 150 million donation



The Yale School of Drama will now be known as the David Geffen School of Drama at Yale University. In other words, it will bear the name of the money donor.

Photo: WikimediaImages / Pixabay

David Geffen, one of Hollywood’s most famous businessmen, is donating $ 150 million to the Yale School of Drama. The gift will make the prestigious school tuition free for all current and future students.

“The donation, the largest recorded in the history of American theater, makes the school the only institution of its kind to eliminate tuition for all undergraduate and certificate students, removing financial barriers to access,” the school said. it’s a statement.

The Yale School of Drama will now be known as the David Geffen School of Drama at Yale University.

Geffen, who began his career in the mailroom of the William Morris talent agency, has had a long and successful career in the entertainment industry. He founded Geffen Records and has produced popular Broadway shows such as ‘Cats’ and ‘Dreamgirls’, and co-founded Dreamworks Studio with Steven Spielberg and Jeffrey Katzenberg in 1994.

“Yale is well known for having one of the most respected theater programs in the country. So when I was approached with this opportunity, I knew that Yale was the right place to start changing the way we think about funding for arts education, ”Geffen said.

“Eliminate the enrollment barrier will allow an even greater diversity of talented people to develop and hone their stage skills from Yale and behind them, ”Geffen added.

This is not the first time that Geffen has given a good chunk of his money to the arts. In 2015, he donated $ 100 million to renovate and rename Avery Fisher Hall – where the New York Philharmonic Orchestra plays – to David Geffen Hall.

The Yale School of Drama has had numerous famous graduates over the years, including actors Meryl Streep, Courtney B. Vance, and Frances McDormand, as well as playwright David Henry Hwang.

Yale announced that the donation will eliminate tuition for all undergraduate and certificate students, beginning with those enrolled for the fall semester that begins in August.

–You may also be interested: TikTok deletes more than 7 million accounts of minors