The Yahoo Answers query platform will close on May 4 after 15 years solving doubts

Yahoo Answers, one of the consultation services oldest on the Internet, will stop working on May 4. The collaborative platform started its journey in 2005 With the aim that anyone could raise a doubt or question so that the rest of the users could give an answer.

As reported by the company, from the date of its closure, the people who access this community in the style of the forums, will be redirected to the home of Yahoo! and the entire question and answer file will no longer be accessible.

In a first step, the option to ask questions will be blocked on April 20, and users will be able to request a copy of their data until June 30. From that date nobody will be able to access the file.

According to Yahoo !, which was acquired by Verizon Media Group in 2017 for $ 5 billion, its Q&A platforms had lost prominence in recent years. With the emergence of social networks, Internet users are opting to seek solutions and answers on Twitter or Facebook.

Yahoo Answers had become a kind of place to generate jokes, jokes or memes. And faced with this dynamic, Yahoo has decided to focus its efforts on projects that do provide added value to its users.