The yachts you should know are called Tenders

The Genesis of the Luxury Tender, a concept that can be considered among the most inspired by the yacht design of the new millennium, can be attributed to Luca Bassani. The architect of the Wally firm was, in fact, the first to grant it not only the dignity of a runabout, that is, a “small” luxury boat and very fast, but also, by enriching the tenders with stylistic, functional and innovative, has turned them into modern boats and capable of inspiring a generation of new models.

Before that, a tender was basically the work boat to take guests and cooks from a port to board the yacht. A boat, therefore, that had to be above all functional, very robust, stable, spacious, capable of performing the function of a traveler, not too fast. Then, in 2001, the first Wally Tender arrived: beautiful, fast, aggressive, essential, almost martial in its forms, which Bassani himself defined as a “symbol of the pure pleasure of sailing in the open air”, a functional boat. Not only as a means of transportation, but as an elegant open boat to go swimming, which cannot be reached with the large yacht. And then a carefully designed motorboat to pamper your guests when they sunbathe or have a drink.

Thus the tender, from a boat moored to a mothership, at the service of super, mega or giga yachts, in whose interior it was sheltered, in its evolution has become the support boat also for villas by the sea: growing in size , by being able to accommodate many more guests on board, and by increasing the power of the engines, to facilitate even long trips, from coast to coast to and from islands. It did not take long, therefore, to arrive at a cabin version, so that the owner was granted not only the pleasure of enjoying a sunny, Mediterranean or Caribbean boat, but also having the availability of a bathroom on board. And a bed inside where you can rest for a few hours in the afternoon or, why not, spend the night.

Also called chase or shadow boat, for all intents and purposes these are real motor yachts bought to support pleasure boats, now too big to be able to think about locking them in the onboard garage and, therefore, destined to follow the ship wet nurse wherever she goes. like a shadow, in fact. With much more space, on deck and below, the versatility of the boat also grows and, consequently, also the potential catchment area to which it is proposed, wide and heterogeneous, but which, through customization, essential for these items. luxury, can satisfy the individual. Depending on the owner’s habits, with a custom internal design, the shipyard can modulate the intended use of the boat.

The leitmotif always remains that of vaguely military design, underlined by the arches with barely hinted impulses, sometimes vertical or even inverted; the pony line without curvature, essential, and, to give more dynamism, moderately inclined towards the stern, the section of the boat where the maximum beam sometimes rests, which is its maximum width. As well as strictly for technical reasons involving the efficiency of the hull in the water, that of the wide stern is a yacht design solution used precisely to emphasize its function as a connecting feature with the sea: it is, in fact, an area that it gives the maximum amplitude to accommodate large areas for sunbathing, and very easy access to the water.

The roof, on the other hand, is generally characterized by a walkaround-type design, that is, by the presence of a shed sized to accommodate a second terrace at the top, but also to leave enough space on the roof to be able to walk around it. . On these pages there is a summary of the best models, perfect for different uses: day cruise, motor yacht or support boat for villas and resorts by the sea.