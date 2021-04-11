The Xiaomi WiFi 6 router drops in price on Amazon: for € 80 you will have a decent connection for many years | Technology

In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

There can be many reasons why you need to buy a new router to add it to the home network, be it because the one provided by the operator does not convince you at all, or because you require a router in repeater mode.

Although there are many companies that are betting on a WiFi 6 router, the new Xiaomi model, specifically the AIOT router AX3600, is one of the most applauded by the user community, and that will allow us to use it both as our main router to replace that of the operator, or as a repeater to make the signal reach a larger set of rooms in our home.

That is why we want to highlight this AIOT router AX3600 router at only € 80.89, which represents no less than € 49.10 discount compared to its previously marked price, in a product sold and managed by Amazon itself and that you can receive at your home during the next few days.

A powerful router capable of creating a network that goes through walls and reaches the end of your house. With its amplifiers, it is one of the best WiFi 6 routers that you can buy right now, and at an affordable price.

This AIOT AX3600 router at € 80.89 is a dual-band wireless device, both 2.4 GHz and 5 GHz, and that is covered by a six-core chip that will allow the connection of up to 248 devices.

Specifically, the Xiaomi AIOT router AX3600 offers the 2.4 GHz and 5 GHz bands with 802.11 ax technology. These two bands will offer a combined dual band wireless speed of up to 2976 Mbps.

Realize that the 2.4 GHz frequency band offers a longer transmission for better coverage and better wall penetration performance; while the 5 GHz frequency band It will give us low interference and high speed for smooth video playback and an experience more designed to enjoy online multiplayer titles.

The WiFi 6 of the AIOT router AX3600 from Xiaomi ostensibly improves the previous generation of WiFi 5 both in terms of transfer rate, coverage and data latency, being able to even to significantly reduce latency and unresponsiveness on the end device.

You can configure it so that it becomes your main router, replacing that of the operator, ostensibly improving coverage; or directly include it as a repeater in case you need to configure your home network so that each of the smart devices has a stable connection, regardless of where it is.

