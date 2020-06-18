Xiaomi has released some Smart Watches interesting this 2020, although unfortunately most of them do not seem to leave China. One that could do it is the Xiaomi Watch Color, the watch of the « thousands of colors » that ended up being seven colors for its straps and a lot of watch faces.

At the moment the Xiaomi Watch Color is still an exclusive model for China, although its official application reveals that it at least has a global name, and quite different from the one it has in its country. Would be called My Watch Revolve.

Two names for the same watch

The clue comes from the official application to manage Xiaomi brand watches. These are managed with an application similar to that of Amazfit called Xiaomi WearAlthough it is available on Google Play, it is limited to some regions. Luckily, it can also be installed from its APK.

The fact that the management application is available in the Google store is already a good indication that Xiaomi plans to launch its watches outside of China, but the most important fact appears when trying to pair a watch. It is then when the My Watch Revolve.

The same Android app in English and Chinese

Four models appear on the list today, the first of them called My Watch Revolve. If we change the language of the mobile to Chinese, this watch will receive the official name in China, Xiaomi Watch Color. I mean, they are the same watch, with a different name. Interestingly, the application also mentions the Mi Smart Band 4C, which has not yet been introduced but is rumored to be the new Redmi Band, also with another name.

At the moment this is what we know, and that several people who have bought the imported Xiaomi Mi Watch as the YouTuber eSavants or this reddit thread have been able to corroborate. The watch has a « global » name, although it still It remains to be seen if it will actually be sold in other regions., if Spain will be among them, and what price will it have.

Track | XDA

Share

The Xiaomi Watch Color would be launched globally under the name Mi Watch Revolve