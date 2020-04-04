Among the many products that Xiaomi makes or sells, we find some that can make our home a little smarter. Rice cookers, induction cookers, air filters and even coffee machines. But that is not all, The Chinese firm also has robots that will clean the house for you..

Thanks to this eBay offer you can take Xiaomi robot vacuum cleaner with a 15% discount. All you have to do is apply the PARAXIAOMI coupon before making the purchase. We tell you everything you should know about the Chinese robot, and if it does not convince you, we have some alternatives.

This is the Xiaomi Mi Vacuum Cleaner

The Xiaomi robot vacuum cleaner is able to cover your entire house without problems, thanks to your system of 12 sensors that will map the environment. Not only will you avoid the obstacles that stand in your way, but you will be able to create an efficient cleaning pattern, reaching the maximum areas in the shortest possible time.

All this work is possible thanks to its laser distance sensor (LDS), which scans everything around you at a 360 degree angle, about 1,800 times per second. Up to three processors are responsible for saving all this information, creating a map and directing it through the best routes.

This Mi Vacuum Cleaner has a 5,200 mAh battery that promises autonomy that can reach 3 hours of cleaning. Configure it from the Xiaomi Mi Home application and do not worry about anything, it will clean and when you need it will return to its base to charge.

Some alternatives

Roborock S5 Max

Roborock’s device vacuum and scrub everything in its path. It has a water tank that will manage to always reach the best results. From the firm they promise an autonomy close to 3 hours, more than enough for cleaning most homes. If you detect that you are running out of battery, will autonomously return to its base.

Roborock S6

Roborock’s creation, which we discussed some time ago, enjoys one of the most powerful suction systems. You can easily configure it from your smartphone and let it take care of everything, will clean without you having to worry about anything. It promises to be very quiet, you can use it while you are at home and it will not be a nuisance.

Roborock S50

We end our selection with another of Roborock’s robots. Like his brothers, will take care of cleaning your home autonomously, moving nimbly with its multiple sensors. Set it up in your app and let it do all the work, it has a 5,200 mAh battery that promises up to 2 hours of work without interruptions.

