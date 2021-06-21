The Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 begins, finally, to update to Android 11

The Redmi Note 9 begins to receive Android 11 in the version “Stable Beta”, so, for the moment, it is only available for some users.

Xiaomi is not a manufacturer that has us used to updating, as soon as possible, the operating system of its terminals, especially the mid and low range.

And a good proof of this is found in one of its star terminals within the Redmi sub-brand last year, the Redmi Note 9, which finally begins to update to Android 11.

A year later, the Redmi Note 9 receives Android 11

As the guys from Gizmochina tell us about the Redmi Note 9, a terminal that was launched on the market a year ago, just a few months after the Redmi Note 9S and Redmi Note 9 Pro and that it debuted with Android 10 running under MIUI 11, now already is starting to receive Android 11 with MIUI 12.

Remember that The Redmi Note 9 is the global version of the Redmi 10X 4G It was only sold in China. Normally, when there is a Chinese variant of a Xiaomi device, the manufacturer usually updates this first.

A) Yes, The Redmi 10X 4G received MIUI 12 last year and was updated to Android 11 earlier this year.Now, Five months later the update was deployed on the Redmi 10X 4G, owners of a Redmi Note 9 have started to receive Android 11.

Anyway, keep in mind that the update to Android 11 of the Redmi Note 9 it is only available, at the moment, for the “Global” and “Russia” versions.

This update has the build numbers V12.0.1.0.RJOMIXM and V12.0.1.0.RJORUXM respectively.

These new versions of software with Android 11 for the Redmi Note 9 are in the “stable beta” phase, which means that they are only available to a small number of users. Despite this, if you have a Redmi Note 9, do not despair because this update will reach other users over the next few days.

