         The Xiaomi Redmi Note 8T has been the best-selling Android of the first quarter of 2020, only behind the iPhone 11

Time to look back and see how the market is working since the start of this turbulent year 2020. For this we can turn to consultants, responsible for collecting data from different forts to order chaos in the form of articles that define trends and show different classifications and rankings.

As the last one that just arrived, direct from Canalys, and that shows that the best-selling phone of the first quarter was the iPhone 11, and that the Redmi Note 8T from Xiaomi was the second, being this one as well the best-selling Android. A mobile that, remember, has a mirror in China and India practically identical except for the dimensions, the Redmi Note 8.

Xiaomi has three of the top ten best sellers

As we have said, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 and 8T, practically the same phone for all purposes and grouped as such by Canalys, are ranked as the best-selling Android phones in the first quarter of 2020. Between the two they cross the barrier of 8 million terminals, far from the more than 18 million iPhone 11 but still enough to lead the ranking in terms of Android.

Canalys Q1 best-selling mobile ranking

The Chinese manufacturer has two more phones, all of their eighth generation in the Redmi brand. For example, the Redmi Note 8 Pro appears with just over 5 million units sold in fifth position, and the cheapest model, the Redmi 8A, is in ninth position with just over 4 million phones sold throughout the world. world. Remember: between January and March.

Samsung also strains several phones among the top ten best sellers in the first quarter, and in fact does so with up to four devices. The Samsung Galaxy A51, with a very recognizable ‘best seller’ surname, joins the third place with about 7 million units sold. It is followed by the Galaxy A10s in fourth position, and the Samsung Galaxy A20s and Galaxy A01 are in seventh and eighth positions. A good year for Xiaomi that, remember, has been placed as number 1 in sales in Spain.

Track | Canalys

