We have already finished the week (another one in confinement), but before starting the weekend, we are going to review a few offers on mobiles and accessories. As every Friday, this new installment of our Hunting for Bargains comes loaded with discounts both for those who want to renew their phone and for those who prefer to accompany it with an accessory.

This week, in addition, we have various stores with special promotions, such as the Days without VAT in Mi Electro, the Internet Week in El Corte Inglés or the Xiaomi’s Days in PcComponentes. It does not matter if you are looking for a high-end mobile or a more affordable one, and if you want the latest model to hit the market (such as the OnePlus 8) or one that has been around for some time, you will surely find some attractive offer here.

Mobile offers

iPhone SE (2020): The latest -and cheapest- Apple model is perfect for those who prefer a compact mobile, since it has a 4.7-inch screen. Added to this is the A13 Bionic processor, the front fingerprint reader and the 12 MP rear camera. On eBay, you can get the 128GB iPhone SE for $ 509.99.

OnePlus 8: among the characteristics of this phone we have 5G connectivity, its Fluid AMOLED screen

6.55 inches and fast charging Warp Charge 30T. The OnePlus 8 8GB / 128GB in black is priced at 649 euros in Tuimeilibre, while the 12GB / 256GB in green costs 739 euros.

OnePlus 8 Glacial Green Phone | 6.55 ”Fluid AMOLED 90Hz Screen | 8GB of RAM + 128GB of Storage | Triple Chamber | Warp Charge 30 | Dual Sim | 5G | 2 years warranty

Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 5G: We are going with a proposal for those who want to get on the 5G car without leaving their savings. The Mi MIX 3 5G, with its 6.39-inch AMOLED and its sliding selfie camera, continues another week in Media Markt for 359 euros for the 6GB / 128GB model.

Samsung Galaxy A30s: This modest Samsung phone includes a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display, a 25 MP triple camera and a 4,000 mAh battery with fast charge. At Amazon, the Galaxy A30s has dropped today to 194.99 euros.

OPPO A9 (2020): We now turn to OPPO and this model with quad camera, Snapdragon 665 and 5,000 mAh battery. At Amazon, the OPPO A9 (2020) with 4GB / 128GB in navy is cheaper than ever: 164.99 euros.

Realme X2 Pro: Among its features, the Snapdragon 855+ processor, a 90 Hz screen and a quad rear camera stand out. On Amazon, the Realme X2 Pro with 12GB / 256GB continues this week for 439 euros.

Redmi Note 9S: It is another of the phones that have recently left the Xiaomi factory. The Redmi Note 9S boasts, among other things, a 6.67-inch FullHD + screen, quad rear camera and 5,020 mAh battery. At PcComponentes, the blue 4GB / 64GB model costs 199 euros and comes with some free headphones.

Redmi Note 9S – Smartphone with 6.67 ”FHD + DotDisplay Screen (Snapdragon 720G, 4 + 64GB, 48MP Quad Camera, 5020mAh, Side Fingerprint Sensor) Aurora Blue [Versión Internacional]

iPhone 11: It is being a sales success for Apple, and it is not for less, because it includes a 6.1-inch Liquid Retina HD screen, the A13 Bionic chip and a dual 12 MP rear camera, among other benefits. In Tuimeilibre, the iPhone 11 64 GB costs now 679 euros and you can find it in various colors.

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G: it is already possible to get this cheaper 5G terminal. They highlight its 6.9-inch Dynamic AMOLED screen and a 10X hybrid zoom rear camera. On Amazon, the Spanish version of 12GB / 128GB has risen a little, but is still at a good price: 1,249 euros. In Tuimeilibre, you have the global version for 1,129 euros.

Huawei P40 Lite: The baby of the P40 family does not have the Google services and apps installed, but it does have a quad rear camera and a 4,200 mAh battery with 40W fast charge. At Amazon, the P40 Lite costs 249 euros and comes with a free Huawei 4e Band.

Redmi Note 8T: It is one of the models with the best quality / price ratio on the market. its FullHD + screen, its quad rear camera and fast charging make it a very balanced terminal for what it costs. On eBay, the Spanish version of the Redmi Note 8T with 4GB / 64GB and in blue is priced at 152 euros with free shipping.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8T 64 + 4GB Blue Color, NFC, 4000mAh Battery, [Version Española]

iPhone 11 Pro: In addition to triple rear camera, iPhone 11 Pro includes a 5.8-inch Super Retina display and a 3,179 mAh battery with fast charge. In Tuimeilibre, the 64 GB variant in various colors continues at a price of 1,029 euros.

Samsung Galaxy A40: We finished the mobile section with Samsung and this terminal, which includes a 5.9-inch Super AMOLED FullHD + screen, double rear camera and 25 MP front camera. In My Electro, the Galaxy A40 in blue is for sale for 179 euros.

Accessories offers

Apple AirPods Pro– Apple’s latest headphones come with active noise cancellation, adaptive equalization, and IPX4 resistance. AirPods Pro have dropped in price this week in most stores, so at Amazon, for example, you can find them for 239.99 euros.

Xiaomi Mi Smart Band 4: The fourth generation of the Xiaomi smart bracelet comes with a color screen and up to 20 days of autonomy. At Amazon, you can save 5 euros compared to its usual price by buying the Xiaomi Mi Smart Band 4 for 29.66 euros.

Xiaomi Mi Smart Band 4 – Fitness Tracker with Heart Rate Meter – Black – Unisex

Google Home Mini– Google’s smart speaker lets you voice control over 1,000 devices from 150 different brands. In El Corte Inglés, the chalk model follows another week at half price: 29 euros.

Huawei Watch GT 2e: Huawei’s new smartwatch has a 1.39-inch AMOLED screen and promises 14 days of autonomy. At El Corte Inglés, in addition to costing 10 euros less than its official price, it comes with a free Huawei Band 4e for 169 euros.

