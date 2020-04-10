Although today is a holiday, we do not lose the customs: we already have our usual selection of mobile deals and discounts. Also accessories, it is worth taking a look at a watch with which to receive phone notifications on the wrist or headphones so as not to disturb those close to us.

Today we have found very succulent prices for a good selection of devices, including a couple of iPhones. Also the Realme X2 Pro is the subject of our bargains, the Xiaomi Mi 10 or the Huawei P30 Lite. If you have to change the phone because yours doesn’t work now is a good time to decide.

Mobile offers

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8T. Very good brand phone, especially if you buy it at 139 euros that is worth in AliExpress Plaza with shipping from Spain. And is that the Xiaomi Redmi Note 8T has a very balanced hardware for its price; with a 6.3-inch FHD + screen, Snapdragon 665, 4/64 GB and quad rear camera, among other features.

Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S. The most popular range of ‘all screen’ phones has an impressive cost for one of its models, the Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S: you can get it at Mi Electro at a mid-range price, only 219 euros. The phone has 5.99 inches of screen, has 6/64 GB, Snapdragon 845, dual rear camera and much more.

Xiaomi Mi 10 and Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro. The latest Xiaomi mobiles, and more powerful, are already on pre-sale in Spain. And Amazon offers a complete gift pack with the Mi Smart Band and Mi True Wireless Earphone 2 headphones. In addition, Amazon discounts you directly 100 euros when adding them to the basket, both the Xiaomi Mi 10 and the Pro; so you can take home the latest Xiaomi from 699 euros.

Xiaomi Mi 10 Pack Launch (FHD + 6.67 “Screen, 8GB + 128GB, 108MP Camera, Snapdragon 865 5G, 4780mah with 30W Charge, Android 10) Gray + Mi Band 3 + Mi True Wireless Earphone 2 [Versión española]

Huawei P30 Lite. A real best seller that is still in force today. And with a great advantage over the new Huawei: the Huawei P30 Lite has Google applications and services. In addition, it includes a 6.15-inch screen, a Kirin 710, 4/128 GB and triple rear camera. You have it in MiElectro for only 199 euros.

Realme X2 Pro. One of Realme’s most powerful and attractive mobiles has a very sweet price in Mi Electro: only 389 euros. It is a phone with a quad rear camera, 8/128 GB, a 6.5-inch FHD + screen and a 4,000 mAh battery. Don’t miss your chance: the Realme X2 Pro is an excellent purchase.

iPhone XR. The current Apple mobiles go up a lot in price, but the previous ones can be found with offers. This is the case of the iPhone XR, the little brother of 2018 that came with a somewhat different design from the rest. It has an A12 Bionic chip and is the 128 GB capacity version. It also has a 12 MP wide-angle rear camera and a 7 MP front camera. In Tuimeilibre he has it at 599 euros in black.

iPhone XS. Do you want a 2018 iPhone better than the XR? In Tuimeilibre you have the 64GB iPhone XS for 669 euros. Great price for a phone that stays in shape today: iPhone XS offers 5.8-inch screen, Apple A12 Bionic processor, dual rear camera and is 100% updated.

Accessories offers

Huawei Watch GT 2e. The Huawei Watch GT 2e is a round screen watch, it has great autonomy, it records activity and different exercises automatically, it controls sleep, measures heart rate and allows you to see mobile notifications on your wrist. You can get it in the Huawei store for 159 euros if you apply the coupon ‘AGT2E’.

Amazfit Pace. This smartwatch has been on the market for a while, but continues to be a highly recommended watch. Especially if you find it just over 59 euros: it is a real bargain. Of course, this offer is sent from China, so you will have to wait a while to receive your Amazfit Pace.

Apple AirPods V2. The most iconic ‘true wireless’ headphones have an excellent price in the Tumimeilibre offers: you can get them for 157 euros. They are the second version of the model, it includes its charging case, the sound is of high quality and they are compatible with iPhone and other Apple devices. Also with Android, that Apple AirPods can be paired by Bluetooth.

Amazon Echo speakers. Some Amazon smart speakers are on sale: You can get the Echo Dot for € 34.99, the Amazon Echo for € 88.99, and the Echo Show 8 for € 109.99.

