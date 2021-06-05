The Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 with 5G drops in price on Amazon and is already close to 200 euros | Technology

In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

One of the cheapest 5G mobiles at the moment is, of course, from Xiaomi. Especially now that Amazon has begun to introduce the first price reductions after its launch.

If you want a cheap mobile with 5G, Xiaomi already has several that it has been putting on sale since the middle of last year, although little by little the price of the new models has dropped, already touching 200 euros in some cases.

One of them is the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 5G, which arrived just a month or a month and a half ago in Spain at a price of 229 euros, although you can already buy it on sale thanks to Amazon, a store that sells it for only 210 euros right now. It is a modest reduction but one that begins to bring it closer to the psychological barrier of 200.

Without a doubt, it is one of the most affordable 5G mobiles of 2021, and that competition is increasingly tough from brands like Realme or Oppo, also Asian.

This mobile phone has a 90 Hz screen and 5G connectivity, in addition to other features that make it stand out if we take into account its low price.

That said, the Redmi Note 10 5G has features that go beyond 5G, which is obviously the highlight. For example, you also have Full HD + screen with 90 Hz refresh, something that is not usual in mobiles that are around 200 euros.

Shipping is free to anywhere in Spain, as in almost all Amazon orders of 29 euros or more, whether you have Amazon Prime or not, although if you want to receive it as soon as possible it is advisable to take advantage of the free trial month without permanence, if you have not already done so.

New Mediatek processor, fast charging and NFC

Xiaomi has introduced an important change in many of its mobiles this year, and that is that those that use 5G -and some of those that do not- make the leap to Mediatek processors, specifically to Mediatek Dimensity, compatible with this technology.

For performance they have little to envy the Snapdragon 600 and 700, so with them you can run any Android app without too many problems. In addition, from what we have been able to verify so far, energy consumption is within normal limits.

These are the best-selling mobile phones on Amazon Spain, among which several Xiaomi smartphones stand out, a brand that overwhelmingly dominates the top of this store.

That means With 5,000 mAh of battery, which equips this Redmi Note 10 5G, you will have two days of autonomy, depending of course on the use you give it.

In addition, unlike in previous years, this time even the cheapest Xiaomi phones come with NFC for mobile payments, something that has become absolutely essential lately and that more and more users are using in Spain and around the world.

Join this Telegram channel to receive the best offers on food, supermarkets and home products on your mobile in real time.

In this article, ComputerHoy receives a commission from its affiliate partners for each purchase you make through the product links that we have included, something that in no case represents an additional cost for you. However, our recommendations are always independent and objective. You can check our affiliate policy here.