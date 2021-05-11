The Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 5G is on sale for less than 140 euros: a mid-range with great battery and fast screen | Technology

In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 10 5G have landed a few days ago in Spain, phones with a gold price that offer very good features for less than 140 euros.

The Redmi Note 10 5G family of mobiles is getting rave reviews. They are powerful, with a great autonomy and one 90 Hz display among other features. Its value for money competes directly with the Realme brand to get the most attractive models.

If you are looking for a mid-range smartphone that gives you a lot of play and at a very affordable price, pay attention to this AliExpress offer because it will interest you. The Asian online store is offering up to 30% off an already really low price.

The Note 10 5G is sold in the Xiaomi store for 199.99 euros the 4 GB and 64 GB version, but you can get it for less money if you buy them through AliExpress between € 138 or € 123 with the code 05TECH15.

This mobile has an AMOLED screen, NFC for mobile payments and a Snapdragon 678 processor capable of moving all Android applications.

You have to bear in mind that the supplier sends it from China, so it will take a few more days to arrive at your home. However, has no cost for shipping so you do not have to worry about an extra cost in the purchase of this model. You can also get a one-year warranty in Spain for 12.32 euros.

Among the details of this model that stand out the most is its 5,000 mAh battery with fast charge that offers you more than two days of autonomy and forget about the charger. Your screen also has a refresh rate of Perfect 90Hz for creating a smoother experience, with a FullHD + resolution (2,400 x 1,080 pixels).

The cameras of this terminal are a combination of the mid-range models that can give a lot of play. First of all we have a 48 megapixel main sensor of half an inch and a pixel of 0.8 microns f / 1.79, followed by a macro and a depth sensor of 2 Mpx f / 2.4 each. There is no wide angle this time. On the front we have an 8 Mpx f / 2.0 sensor.

Of course, without a doubt, its main characteristic is 5G that in the future will allow us to keep up with the new generations of telecommunications. This quality it is a bet for the future so that the mobile remains functional in many years.

For less than 140 euros you can have a mobile for a while with all the news that terminal manufacturers are betting on. No shipping costs and for much less than what this model is on offer right now in the Xiaomi store.

