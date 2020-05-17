The Xiaomi terminal design table does not stop at any time of the year, and rare is the week that we do not have any terminal presented under any of its different brands. Whether it is Xiaomi itself, whether it is Redmi or Poco, the truth is that the repertoire of models of the Chinese manufacturer continues to grow and it seems that we have at least three more models on the way: the Redmi 10X 4G, Redmi 10X 5G and Redmi 10X Pro 5G.

Phones are relatively recent in the leak circuit, but we already have enough of the two main ones to get an idea of ​​what they will offer us. MediaTek brains, two connectivity options and generous screens for the future Redmi batch of models. There is no release date yet but it seems very close, and they could set foot in China first and then jump to the rest of the world. This is what we know, or think we know, about them based on the latest leaks.

This would be the Redmi 10X 4G

We start with the most basic of the three models that Redmi plans to launch in the very near future. A Redmi 10X 4G that would come with a panel IPS LCD perforated with 6.53 inches Diagonal and a FullHD + resolution of, in theory, 2,340 x 1,080 pixels to reach a 19.5: 9 ratio. Under the screen, a 5,020 mAh screen with fast charge, although the speed is not yet known.

According to the information leaked so far, the brain of this Redmi 10X 4G would be the MediaTek Helium G70 running at 1.8GHz and supported by two options of RAM and internal storage that would become two models for sale: 4GB / 128GB and 6GB / 128GB. Apparently with microSD to expand the set, but this has not been leaked at the moment.

Exclusive for @ 91mobiles: #Redmi will launch 4 new devices in China very soon! And three of them are: Redmi 10X 4G, Redmi 10X 5G & Redmi 10 Pro 5G (Yup, first time hearing of the Pro model and 5G availability). For variant details, visit the link: https://t.co/3u46MXHHwY pic.twitter.com/xW8O4wPYjL – Ishan Agarwal (@ ishanagarwal24) May 16, 2020

The camera equipment leaked so far from this Redmi 10X 4G would come with 48 megapixels for the main sensor, 8 megapixels for a super wide-angle camera, 2 megapixels for a camera with a macro lens and another 2 megapixels for the fourth camera, the one with depth readings. And on the front of the phone? Well embedded in the screen we would have 13 megapixel for selfies.

Helio G70 processor, 5,000 mAh battery and two connectivities to choose: 4G or 5G.

In addition to the 4G connectivity indicated by the name itself, this Redmi 10X 4G would come with a headphone jack and a USB Type-C charging port. The phone would be released with Android 10 under the brand’s proprietary layer, MIUI. The filtered price of the phone would correspond to the version with 4GB and 128GB and we are told that it would be 1,499 yuan, approximately 195 euros at the current exchange rate. The phone would also come with three colors to choose from: White, blue and green.

The 5G version of the Redmi 10X

As we have previously told you, the leaks speak of a Redmi 10X 5G model that would make the last name of the first one make more sense. In principle, the specifications should be identical except for the presence of 5G connectivity (we will see if it forces a processor change to a higher model or not) and for a different set of memories and colors.

As leaked so far, this Redmi 10X 5G would land with four models for sale: 6GB / 64GB, 6GB / 128GB, 8GB / 128GB and a higher model with 8GB and 256GB. Again, it seems that we will have a tray for an additional microSD although a more forceful confirmation is missing. And as for the colors, this Redmi 10X 5G would arrive in navy blue, purple, gold and kicked.

The Redmi 10X Pro 5G

Yes, we said in the introduction that the leaked data speaks of at least one more model with the last name Pro and 5G connectivity, the Redmi 10X Pro 5G. Of this phone for now we only know the colors and the different options of RAM and internal storage. It will arrive, for example, in navy blue, purple, gold and silver, like the Redmi 10X 5G. It therefore appears to be a higher version of the latter and not the 4G model.

As for the memories, we will have only two versions for sale: 8GB and 128GB on one side and 8GB and 256GB on the other. We know nothing about the rest of the specifications at the moment, although the Pro name may indicate a new processor and perhaps more photographic power for the older brother of this trio that Redmi is preparing for the coming weeks.

Track | 91mobiles