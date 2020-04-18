There are many occasions when we all like to have our photos printed, either because they are important to us, or because they symbolize moments that we want to have at our fingertips to remember. Nevertheless, even if we have a great printer, It is true that sometimes it seems that it is difficult to do it.

And this is where pocket printers come in, which have a reduced size, ideal for printing our photos and other documents, but without having to invest a fortune for it. And today we are going to talk to you about the Xiaomi pocket printer, a good, nice and cheap model that also does not need ink, let’s take a look!

This is the Xiaomi pocket printer that does not need ink to work

One of the most tedious things when using a conventional printer is the maintenance that must be done. And although these pocket printers are not comparable to those of conventional size, it is true that if you want to give occasional and focused use to photographs, a pocket printer is the best option, And this Xiaomi model, for its value for money, can be very worthwhile.

The first thing you should know is that the Xiaomi pocket printer does not use ink, but uses ZINK Zero Ink technology to print the photos without the need for cartridges, and this, in the first place, will save you money when printing your photos.

We recommend you | These AirPods killer with wireless charging are worth 10 times less and will surprise you

This printer connects via Bluetooth to your smartphone, and from this, using the Xiaomi application, you can send photos or even notes to print, which will be done at a 313 × 400 dpi resolution, and in a size of 50x76mm, a compact size, keep that in mind.

The Xiaomi portable printer supports several users at the same time, it does not require WiFi or ink cartridges, and it is quite easy to use, ideal to take with you on trips or with your group of friends. Although, yes, as you can imagine, it does require paper to function. But do not worry, since the spare parts of this one are changed very easily, and you can buy spare parts at a most competent price. Its battery is 500 mah, and you can charge it to use it wirelessly in the place you want.

We recommend you | This would have been the Xiaomi Comet, a mobile prototype that was never born

Personally, I consider this printer as one of the best purchases you can make, since it will make you immortalize your memories whenever you want, in a comfortable way, simple, and without having to go passing your photos to the computer to print them From there. In addition, you will only need paper and the photos of your mobile to put it to work.

Follow Andro4all