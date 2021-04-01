the Xiaomi of tomorrow is much more than an electronics manufacturer (Clear X # 134)

In case Xiaomi has not emerged as one of the great names of technology in recent years, it only lacked an announcement like last Tuesday. Not that it presented its first folding mobile (well, too), but that it announced its arrival in the automotive industry with an electric car that will compete against Tesla and company. Estimated date of arrival: 2023.

One of the few corners that remained pending for a Xiaomi that in recent years has gone from timid manufacturer of discrete mobiles to creator of a huge electronics ecosystem and much more that does not stop growing.

We talked about this in the last episode of Despeja la X, in which we participated Javier Lacort, editor of Xataka (@jlacort); and Javier Pastor (@javipas), also a writer in this house. The production runs as always by Santi Araújo (@santiaraujo).

Listen and subscribe to ‘Clear the X’

You can listen to this week’s episode below. If you prefer, you can subscribe directly on any of the platforms we are on, so you won’t have to worry every time a new installment comes out.

Looking at the Xiaomi of the 20s

The Xiaomi of the 20s looks a lot like, precisely, someone who is in their twenties: he has just come out of adolescence, that delicate process in which every being must decide what he will be when he grows up and configures the personality that will mark the rest of his life. Xiaomi even went through its identity crisis (2014 and 2015 were bad years for the company) and came out stronger.

Many challenges, but also a gap that remains empty: that of cars of less than 28,000 euros with more than 400 kilometers of autonomy

Now, with adolescence left behind, he consolidates the idea of ​​offering a great ecosystem of products and services. And not just with rice cookers or toothbrushes, their sights are much higher with the announcement of the car for 2023.

In this “more difficult still”, copper will have to fight as much with what established car manufacturers offer, with a lot of experience behind them; as with other technology companies that also jump on this bandwagon, pun intended. Sony’s electric is already being tested in the streets and the Apple river entering this already carries too much water in the form of rumors and leaks.

It does it just in time: with the price of lithium batteries falling to lead and with the need and the empty space of a Xiaomi or a Samsung of electric cars. In two years we will see how the Chinese manufacturer proposes its automobile landing.

Every week a new chapter

And remember: every Thursday you have a new chapter of our podcast Despeja la X, in which we thoroughly analyze the great technological topic of each week.

Thanks for joining us!