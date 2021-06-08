The Xiaomi Mijia Vacuum G1 for 119 euros on eBay, an offer difficult to refute | Life

In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

If you are looking for a well-priced robot vacuum to help you at home, the Mi Robot Vacuum G1 should be on your list of models to choose from.

The market for robot vacuum cleaners has expanded very quickly and there are now a wide variety of options, features and prices, which is a great advantage for buyers, but also a difficulty in choosing.

The Xiaomi Mijia Vacuum G1 It is a much cheaper model than what we see in the competition brands. It is currently just over 100 euros on eBay, unlike other stores like Amazon where its price is normally 150 euros.

On eBay its exact price is 119.99 euros whose seller has a very high valuation by other buyers who have already made this offer before you. Plus, shipping is free and will get you home in four to five business days.

This robot vacuum cleaner also scrubs and mops. It is a fairly competitive low cost model that is gradually reaching different European stores.

The most interesting thing about this purchase is that the product is in Spain, so it offers much more confidence and delivery speed than the Chinese version of the store. You also have the Ebay guarantee, for which they promise to return the money if there is a problem with the order.

It is a model with a price that is difficult to rival, we could buy it with the Cecotec Conga 1090 that is usually above 150 euros. The Mijia Vacuum G1 vacuum and scrub, two in one to save as much time as possible, precisely one of the advantages of having a device of this kind at home.

Join this Telegram channel to receive the best offers on food, supermarkets and home products on your mobile in real time.

Has a 2,200 Pa power to work on different types of floors, carpets, rugs or houses with pets. It also uses sensors to make an intelligent tour of the home, something that is usually a feature of somewhat more premium models.

From the Xiaomi application you can control the work of this robot vacuum cleaner with comfort. For all these reasons and a few more you should assess the purchase of this model and its current price on eBay.

If you like to keep up to date with the latest offers and product recommendations, you can follow them in real time on the Computerhoy.com channel on Telegram, where we will keep you informed of the latest technology discounts.

In this article, ComputerHoy receives a commission from its affiliate partners for each purchase you make through the product links that we have included, something that in no case represents an additional cost for you. However, our recommendations are always independent and objective. You can check our affiliate policy here.