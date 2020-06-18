The attractive Mi Watch Color will arrive in Europe officially as My Watch Revolve, but if you are interested you can already buy it from China and with full functionality

The Xiaomi family of devices and gadgets is a universe of hundreds of options where smartphones and their accessories certainly stand out, with smart watches as stars and many options to decorate our wrists with advanced technology at very contained prices, always following that philosophy « do not be greedy » that prioritizes functionality before boasting.

A few days ago Xiaomi Youpin presented the Haylou LS04 Solar with a price of less than 30 euros, but without the possibility of seeing it in Spain or Latin America, the truth is that it is worth attending to the news that xda-developers told us, talking about the possibility that the attractive Mi Watch Color is officially launched in international markets, with all its customization possibilities and under the name of My Watch Revolve.

You will surely love this Mi Watch Color if you have not seen it, because we are talking about an interesting and inexpensive smartwatch, born almost from a perfect fusion between the Huami Amazfit and the Huawei Watch With classic design, AMOLED panel and multiple sensors for physical quantification at a price that does not exceed 100 euros in import stores. Do you want to know more? Follow us we will tell you everything …!

Xiaomi’s smartwatches will arrive in Europe, and so is the Mi Watch Color (or Mi Watch Revolve)

As you will see in the screenshot above, the Xiaomi Wear management app which is in charge of synchronizing the firm’s smartwatches and allows you to select languages ​​from international markets, and in fact although it is restricted to certain markets on Google Play can be installed from your APK without any problem if we buy a watch in import stores.

When accessing the section to synchronize a new device is when the magic works, because there we see the Mi Watch Revolve among a selection of four smartwatches, but this first happens to be called My Watch Color if we change the app to the Chinese language, hinting that it is the same watch renowned for its international landing which should arrive soon. Curious that the app also mentions an unpublished Mi Smart Band 4C yet …

As for the Mi Watch Color, the best part is that We can already buy it in online retailers with the best guarantee, and at a price so low that it makes it one of the most interesting options on the market if we look for a quantifier with possibilities, classic design and contained price with the option to customize it with colored silicone straps, and over 110 attractive built-in dials as standard.

The clock is also made of stainless steel, a material of high quality and resistance, with 1.39 inch AMOLED panel in diameter and physical keypads for control on the right side, adding options to the tactile response. Connectivity is not missing either Bluetooth 5.0 LE, aGPS and an NFC chip for mobile payments.

And to close the set, we have a full physical quantifier with accelerometer and gyroscope, plus cardiac monitor and auto-detection of up to 10 different sport modes. All this with energy thanks to a 420 mAh battery that promises to keep us autonomous for about two weeks with normal use.

The operating system owns and not based on Wear OS, lighter and optimized to enhance the aforementioned autonomy, and be careful because you can swim with this watch because its protection against water reaches 5 ATM to allow you to resist in the pool or on the beach at depths up to 50 meters.

If you want it, right here we leave you a link to get your unit at the best price, less than 92.10 euros and with all the guarantees of a platform such as AliExpress:

