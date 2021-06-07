The Xiaomi Mi TV P1 is already in Spain, the new television of the firm

06/07/2021 at 4:44 PM CEST

Antonio Vallejo Taslimi

The commitment to the television sector by Xiaomi grows more and more, and in the past generation the firm was already able to demonstrate what it is capable of Xiaomi Mi TV 4S. Now together with its high-end Q1 televisions, the company once again offers solutions for all budgets. This time we talk about the Xiaomi Mi TV P1, which is already in Spain and offers a series of very interesting features within the mid-range of televisions.

Being already available in the usual physical stores, this television is the successor of the Mi TV 4S, that is, a television that meets the basic needs of users who want to opt for a 4K UHD panel. And it is that in addition to said resolution, this new family of televisions has support for HDR10 +, generating a high dynamic range and that is the main difference next to the technology MEMC compared to the past generation. We also have Android 10 and all the benefits that this entails, that is, Chromecast, and compatibility with Android applications. The television also has a microphone for voice control.

The Xiaomi Mi TV P1 is available in sizes of 32 “, 43”, 50 “and 55” At a price of € 229, € 399, € 499 and € 599 respectively. These prices will remain until June 20 as a special launch discount. You can find more information through the official Xiaomi store.