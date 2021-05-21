The Xiaomi Mi TV P1 arrive in Spain: price and availability of the new Xiaomi Smart TVs

A few weeks ago Xiaomi presented in Italy and Poland a new family of inexpensive televisions, the Xiaomi Mi TV P1. We talk about family because they are nothing more and nothing less than four devices of 32, 43, 50 and 55 inches. It took a little while, but finally the company has confirmed that they officially arrive in Spain.

So, we already know the official prices and availability of the new Xiaomi Mi TV P1. Their prices range from 289 euros for the most modest model to 649 euros for the largest and most powerful television. They can be purchased from May 28 on the company’s website and on Amazon. Once the presentations are made, we are going to get to know them a little better.

{“videoId”: “x80z0gg”, “autoplay”: false, “title”: “Xiaomi Mi TV Q1 75 ANALYSIS – THE MATAGIGANT OF XIAOMI Let the competition tremble!”}

Data sheet of the Xiaomi Mi TV P1

XIAOMI MI TV P1 32 “

XIAOMI MI TV P1 43 “

XIAOMI MI TV P1 50 “

XIAOMI MI TV P1 55 “

DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHT

733 × 180 × 479 mm (base included)

3.9 kilos (base included)

962 x 205 x 625 mm (base included)

7.4 kilos (base included)

1117.2 × 276.8 × 710.6 mm (base included)

9.9 kilos (base included)

1243.9 x 285.3 x 782.2 mm (stand included)

11.9 kilos (base included)

SCREEN

32 “LCD

HD (1,366 x 768 px)

60 Hz

178º

64% NTCS

90 BT709

72% DCI-P3

Color depth: 16.7M, 8-bit

43 “LCD

4K UHD (3,840 x 2,160 px)

60 Hz, MEMC

178º

72% NTSC

95% BT709

78% DCI-P3

Color depth: 1.070M, 8-bit + FRC

Dolby Vision

HDR10

HLG

50 “LCD

4K UHD (3,840 x 2,160 px)

60 Hz, MEMC

178º

88% NTSC 99.5% BT709

94% DCI-P3

Color depth: 1.070M, 8bit + FRC

Dolby Vision

HDR10 +

HLG

55 “LCD

4K UHD (3,840 x 2,160 px)

60 Hz, MEMC

178º

88% NTSC

99.5% BT709

94% DCI-P3

Color depth: 1.070M, 8-bit + FRC

Dolby Vision

HDR10 +

HLG

SPEAKERS

5 + 5W

Dolby Audio

DTS-HD

10 + 10W

Dolby Audio

DTS-HD

10 + 10W

Dolby Audio

DTS-HD

10 + 10W

Dolby Audio

DTS-HD

DECODERS

VP8 / VP9, ​​MJPEG, MPEG1 / 2

Dolby, DTS, FLAC, AAC, OGG

PNG, GIF, JPG, BMP

AV1, H.265, H.264, H.263, VP8 / VP9, ​​MPEG1 / 2, MJPEG

Dolby, DTS, FLAC, AAC, AC4, OGG, MPEG-I, MPEG-II, etc.

PNG, GIF, JPG, BMP

AV1, H.265, H.264, H.263, VP8 / VP9, ​​MPEG1 / 2, MJPEG

Dolby, DTS, FLAC, AAC, AC4, OGG, MPEG-I, MPEG-II, etc.

PNG, GIF, JPG, BMP

AV1, H.265, H.264, H.263, VP8 / VP9, ​​MPEG1 / 2, MJPEG

Dolby, DTS, FLAC, AAC, AC4, OGG, MPEG-I, MPEG-II, etc.

PNG, GIF, JPG, BMP

CONNECTIVITY

Bluetooth 5.0

WiFi 2.4 / 5 GHz

3x HDMI (1x ARC)

2x USB 2.0

Composite input

CI slot

Ethernet

3.5 mm jack

DVB-T2 / C, DVB-S2

Bluetooth 5.0

WiFi 2.4 / 5 GHz

3 x HDMI (1 x eARC)

2 x USB 2.0

Composite input

CI slot

Ethernet

Optical digital audio output

3.5 mm jack

DVB-T2 / C, DVB-S2

Bluetooth 5.0

WiFi 2.4 / 5 GHz

3 x HDMI (1 x eARC)

2 x USB 2.0

Composite input

CI slot

Ethernet

Optical digital audio output

3.5 mm jack

DVB-T2 / C, DVB-S2

Bluetooth 5.0

WiFi 2.4 / 5 GHz

3 x HDMI (1 x eARC)

2 x USB 2.0

Composite input

CI slot

Ethernet

Optical digital audio output

3.5 mm jack

DVB-T2 / C, DVB-S2

PROCESSOR

MSD6683

4x CA53 @ 1.2 GHz

Mali 470 MP3 GPU

MediaTek MT9611

4x A55 @ 1.5 GHz

Mali 52 MP2 GPU

MediaTek MT9611

4x A55 @ 1.5 GHz

Mali 52 MP2 GPU

MediaTek MT9611

4x A55 @ 1.5 GHz

Mali 52 MP2 GPU

RAM

1.5 GB

2 GB

2 GB

2 GB

STORAGE

8 GB

16 GB

16 GB

16 GB

PRICE

289 euros

449 euros

599 euros

649 euros

Xiaomi Smart TV P1 32 Inch (Frameless, HD, Triple Tuner, Android 9.0, Video, Netflix, Google Assistant, Bluetooth, 3 HDMI, 2 USB) [Modelo 2021]

PVP at Amazon € 289.00 PVP at Xiaomi € 289.00

Xiaomi Smart TV P1 43 Inch (Frameless, UHD, Triple Tuner, Android 10.0, Prime Video, Netflix, Google Assistant, Bluetooth, 3 HDMI, 2 USB) [Model 2021] [Clase de eficiencia energética G]

Today on Amazon for € 449.00 PVP at Xiaomi € 449.00

Xiaomi Smart TV P1 50 Inch (Frameless, UHD, Triple Tuner, Android 10.0, Prime Video, Netflix, Google Assistant, Bluetooth, 3 HDMI, 2 USB) [Model 2021]

Price at Xiaomi € 599.00 Price at Amazon € 599.99

Xiaomi Smart TV P1 55 Inch (Frameless, UHD, Triple Tuner, Android 10.0, Prime Video, Netflix, Google Assistant, Bluetooth, 3 HDMI, 2 USB) [Model 2021]

PVP at Xiaomi € 649.00 PVP at Amazon € 649.99

Affordable TVs with Dolby Vision

The new Xiaomi televisions bet on reduced frames and a minimalist design. They all ride 32, 43, 50 and 55 inch LED panels, respectively, and similar benefits. Only the 32-inch model is the one that falls the most, since it mounts an HD screen without support for HDR, Dolby Vision and HDR10 + or MEMC. It also has less powerful speakers, 5 + 5 watts.

In Engadget Looking for the best quality-price TV: purchase recommendations based on use and seven featured 4K smart TVs

The rest of the models, meanwhile, incorporate 4K UHD panels with 60 Hz, MEMC, 178º field of view, 8-bit + FRC color depth and compatibility with Dolby Vision, HDR10 / HDR10 + and HLG. They are undoubtedly quite capable models on paper that will have to be put to the test to see how they really behave.

For audio, Xiaomi has opted for two 10 + 10 watt speakers and compatibility with Dolby Audio and DTS-HD. In terms of connectivity, all models have Bluetooth 5.0, WiFi 2.4 / 5 GHz, three HDMI (one of them ARC or eARC, depending on the size) and two USB 2.0 ports. It should be noted that although they all have a headphone jack port, only the larger models have optical digital audio output.

As intelligent Smart TVs that they are, the Xiaomi Mi TV P1 have Android TV, Chromecast and Google Assistant, which will allow us to control the entire home automation ecosystem from the TV, in addition to doing actions through voice. The remote control, meanwhile, is Bluetooth, so that we can control the TV without having to point the remote directly at it or from any corner that is within wireless range.

Versions and price of the Xiaomi Mi TV P1

As we indicated previously, the Xiaomi Mi TV P1 They can be reserved now and will go on sale on May 28. Prices vary depending on the model and are as follows:

Xiaomi Mi TV P1 of 32 ″: 289 euros Xiaomi Mi TV P1 of 43 ″: 449 euros Xiaomi Mi TV P1 of 50 ″: 599.99 euros Xiaomi Mi TV P1 of 55 ″: 649.90 euros

Xiaomi Smart TV P1 32 Inch (Frameless, HD, Triple Tuner, Android 9.0, Video, Netflix, Google Assistant, Bluetooth, 3 HDMI, 2 USB) [Modelo 2021]

PVP at Amazon € 289.00 PVP at Xiaomi € 289.00

Xiaomi Smart TV P1 43 Inch (Frameless, UHD, Triple Tuner, Android 10.0, Prime Video, Netflix, Google Assistant, Bluetooth, 3 HDMI, 2 USB) [Model 2021] [Clase de eficiencia energética G]

Today on Amazon for € 449.00 PVP at Xiaomi € 449.00

Xiaomi Smart TV P1 50 Inch (Frameless, UHD, Triple Tuner, Android 10.0, Prime Video, Netflix, Google Assistant, Bluetooth, 3 HDMI, 2 USB) [Model 2021]

Price at Xiaomi € 599.00 Price at Amazon € 599.99

Xiaomi Smart TV P1 55 Inch (Frameless, UHD, Triple Tuner, Android 10.0, Prime Video, Netflix, Google Assistant, Bluetooth, 3 HDMI, 2 USB) [Model 2021]

PVP at Xiaomi € 649.00 PVP at Amazon € 649.99

–

The news The Xiaomi Mi TV P1 arrive in Spain: price and availability of the new Xiaomi Smart TVs was originally published in

Engadget

by Jose García.



