         The Xiaomi Mi Smart Band 4 allows you to share the heart rate with its latest update

Xiaomi’s latest activity tracker stays fresh and up-to-date, both in terms of software and what’s new. And the latest addition is a feature that had been lost with the Xiaomi Mi Smart Band 4: be able to share heart rate with other applications and devices. It is now available on international bracelets.

Few phone compatible devices offer such a comprehensive activity log for little money: the Xiaomi Mi Smart Band 4 is a highly recommended accessory; even if we can’t move much from home today. Exercise log, steps, calories, activity tracker provides mobile notifications on the wrist and also captures heart rate. And it is precisely to this section where Xiaomi is heading with the latest update of its bracelet: the Mi Smart Band 4 receives an option that was already present in the Mi Band 3, the power to share the heart rate.

Heart rate in apps other than Mi Fit

As all owners of a Mi Band bracelet know, the application with which the device is managed is Mi Fit. This app is kept synchronized with the bracelet to receive all the health data generated at the moment; allowing with this to visualize them in different graphs in order to determine the weak points and also in which healthy aspects we excel. Heart rate is basic, a feature that the Xiaomi Mi Smart Band 4 captures more or less acceptable (with some level of imprecision). These keystrokes are registered not only in Mi Fit, now they can also be shared to other applications and devices.

Xiaomi has released an update of the bracelet through Mi Fit that returns a function that was missing from the Mi Smart Band 4, that of share heart rate. Once you update, you can activate the new function as follows:

Enter the Mi Fit app and go to the functions of the Xiaomi Mi Smart Band 4.

Go into ‘Share heart rate activity‘in the lower options menu.

Activate the function and you’re done.

From this moment you can send the heart rate to other applications: just register the Xiaomi Mi Smart Band 4 with the compatible app or device. This function has reached international bracelets after those in India or Vietnam were updated.

