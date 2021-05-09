The Xiaomi Mi Pad 5 points to July, and these would be some of its features | Technology

Xiaomi intends to launch this new device in the second installment of the year, presumably throughout the summer.

Xiaomi wants to continue betting on the tablet market, a niche dominated at will by both Apple and Samsung, and although it has had a certain decrease in sales in recent years due to the increase in mobile phone panels, they are still very attractive for certain productivity and entertainment tasks.

We already had some information regarding the new Mi Pad 5 at the beginning of the year, and now we already have more specific information about its hypothetical release date and also some other feature that will interest you.

However, one of the variants of the Xiaomi Mi Pad 5 has just been certified, and it seems that it will arrive with 8520mAh of battery capacity, reported from gsmarena.

On the other hand, it also seems that the device will be launched throughout July, as it has hinted Wang Teng Thomas, Redmi Product Manager in a recent post on Weibo. In some of his responses, the executive has confirmed that the Mi Pad 5 is not expected to launch this May, but rather sometime in the second half of 2021, with what would arrive in July at the earliest.

There are still many things to look forward to on this hypothetical release, and it is even being considered that it will be marketed under three models. The normal model, a pro model and even a more advanced one with a limited release.

There has been speculation lately that the Pro variant would feature a 2K resolution LCD screen with a 120Hz refresh rate.

It also seems that it would boast a triple camera configuration like the one on the Xiaomi Mi 11, and could rely on the Snapdragon 870 processor while the Pro model could come with a Mediatek Dimensity 1200.