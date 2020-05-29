The Xiaomi Mi Note 10 arrived on the market at the end of 2019, releasing the first five-fold camera of the Chinese company, but also the brand took the opportunity to place a 108 megapixel sensor at the front of the equipment. A phone that since then became an icon of the catalog of a Xiaomi that now corrects one of the defects of its launch.

When it arrived, the Mi Note 10 did it with Android 9 Pie running under the recognizable MIUI 11 layer from the manufacturer, and the official update has finally been released. The Xiaomi Mi Note 10 is finally updated to Android 10, with Android 11 on the doorstep, and it does so without taking a step forward in terms of layer although MIUI 12 is guaranteed for the device.

Android 10 is already global for the Mi Note 10

As we have said, the wait has ended when Xiaomi released the global version of Android 10 for its Mi Note 10. A device that landed with the Snapdragon 730G in command of operations, with 6GB and 128GB in the memories and with an AMOLED screen of 6.47 inches. Also with the camera with five sensors that we mentioned previously, although its strength was never one of the most announced. The Mi Note 10 counted, and continues to count, with enviable autonomy.

Now, from XDA Developers they warn us that the stable version of Android 10 already begins to tour the different markets and reaches the Mi Note 10, so it can be a matter of hours or days that we have it advising us from the corresponding notification. This is an update with considerable weight, 2.6GB, so we recommend you download it through a WiFi connection unless we have a data rate generous enough not to make it suffer too much.

The update also includes the Android security patch for April, in addition to other small bug fixes and security bugs. If we do not want to wait, Xiaomi offers the possibility that we download and install the update (new ROM) on our own. We leave you the links below although we remind you that this process must be done at your own risk and expense. The ideal is to always wait for the OTA to arrive normally.

Android 10 for the Mi 10 Note:

