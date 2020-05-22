Little by little, we are starting to return to normal, but if there is one thing that does not change, it is our section Hunting for Bargains, which, true to its appointment, is already one more week here. And like every Friday, it comes loaded with mobile and accessories deals For all tastes and budgets.

Have you decided to change your phone and are looking for a high-end model? Here are a few discounts on the flagships of various brands. Perhaps you prefer a more modest terminal in price and benefits? Too several proposals are discounted mid-range. And, of course, we are missing some accessories on offer.

Mobile offers

Xiaomi Mi Note 10: In addition to a 6.47-inch AMOLED screen and a 5,260 mAh battery, this terminal stands out for its rear camera, consisting of five lenses and a main sensor of 108 MP. On eBay, you can find the European version of the Xiaomi Mi Note 10 for 386.99 euros with the coupon PQ22020.

iPhone 11: Sales to Apple are not failing with this phone, and it is not for less, because it boasts, among other benefits, a 6.1-inch Liquid Retina HD screen, the A13 Bionic chip and dual 12 MP rear camera . In Tuimeilibre, the blank 64 GB iPhone 11 costs now 679 euros.

Apple iPhone 11 (64GB) – Blank

OnePlus 8: 5G connectivity, a 6.55-inch Fluid AMOLED screen and Warp Charge 30T quick charge are some of the benefits of the OnePlus 8. In Tuimeilibre, the 8GB / 128GB model in black is priced at 619 euros, almost 60 euros cheaper than Amazon, where you can already buy it for 678 euros.

Samsung Galaxy M20: We move on to Samsung’s entry-level range to look at the Galaxy M20, which includes a 6.3-inch FullHD + screen, dual 13 MP + 5 MP camera, and a 5,000 mAh battery with fast charge. On Amazon, the Spanish version of 4GB / 64GB has dropped this week to 139.99 euros.

iPhone SE (2020): New to the market, this 4.7-inch iPhone is perfect for those who prefer a compact mobile. In addition, the iPhone SE includes the A13 Bionic processor, front fingerprint reader and 12 MP rear camera. On eBay, you can get the 128GB variant for € 499.99 in black or white.

OPPO Find X2 Neo: Within the mid-high range of OPPO we find this 5G model with the Snapdragon 765G, 12 GB of RAM and four rear lenses on board. Although it has just arrived on the market, it is already possible to get the OPPO Find X2 Neo in black or blue for 649 euros on Amazon.

OPPO Find X2 NEO 5G – 6.5 “AMOLED Smartphone, 12GB / 256GB, Octa-core, 48MP + 13MP + 8MP + 2MP rear camera, 32MP front camera, 4,000 mAh, Android 10, Blue color

Redmi Note 8T: its FullHD + screen, its quad rear camera and fast charging make it a very balanced terminal for what it costs. On Amazon, the Spanish version of the Redmi Note 8T with 4GB / 64GB and in blue has risen a little, but it is still at a good price: 158 euros with free shipping.

Samsung Galaxy A40: We are going again with Samsung and this model with 5.9-inch Super AMOLED FullHD + screen, double rear camera and 25 MP front camera. In Mi Electro, the Galaxy A40 in blue is still available at 179 euros.

OPPO A9 (2020): We return to OPPO to stop on this model with quad rear camera and 5,000 mAh battery. On Amazon, you can find the OPPO A9 (2020) 4GB / 128GB in navy green for 185 euros.

Huawei P40 Lite E: Another phone that has recently hit the market is the Huawei P40 Lite E, a somewhat more modest version of the P40 Lite. Among its features, the triple rear camera, the 4,000 mAh battery with 10W fast charge and, yes, the absence of Google’s mobile services stand out. On eBay, you have it in two colors for 149.99 euros.

HUAWEI P40 Lite E – Smartphone with 6.39 “FullView Screen (Kirin 710, 4GB + 64GB, Triple IA 48MP Camera, 4000mAh Battery), Black Color

iPhone 11 Pro– If you’re on a budget and like iOS, the iPhone 11 Pro includes a 5.8-inch Super Retina display and a 3,179 mAh battery with fast charge. In Tuimeilibre, the 64 GB model in various colors continues this week at 1,029 euros.

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G: And from the high-end of Apple we move to that of Samsung, where we have this 5G terminal with 6.9-inch Dynamic AMOLED screen and a rear camera with 10X hybrid zoom. On Amazon, the Spanish version of 12GB / 128GB has dropped to 1,207 euros. In Tuimeilibre, the global version is even cheaper: 1,129 euros.

Accessories offers

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2– This Samsung smartwatch features a Super AMOLED display, heart rate monitoring, and MIL-STD-810G endurance certification. At Media Markt, the Under Armor edition of the Galaxy Watch Active 2 with 40mm case costs € 259.

Garmin Fenix ​​6 Pro– Designed for outdoor sports fans, this Garmin watch comes with Topoactive Europe Maps installed, advanced metrics, Garmin Pay to Pay, and up to 72 hours of autonomy with GPS enabled. At Media Markt, it’s cheaper than ever: 499 euros.

Garmin Fenix ​​6 Pro, Ultimate Multisport GPS Watch, Mapping Features, Music, Degree-adjusted Pace Monitoring and Pulse Sensors, Black with Black Band

Huawei Watch GT 2e: This Huawei smart watch has a 1.39-inch AMOLED screen and promises 14 days of autonomy. At Amazon, you have it for 158.99 euros. In El Corte Inglés, it costs a little more, but it comes with a free Huawei Band 4e: 169 euros.

Apple AirPods Pro– We finish with the latest version of Apple headphones, which boast active noise cancellation, adaptive equalization, and IPX4 resistance. The AirPods Pro have dropped in price in several stores, so that on Amazon, for example, you can find them for 229 euros, just like on Fnac.

