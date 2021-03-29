The Xiaomi Mi Band 6 is official: technical sheet and characteristics

Xiaomi has advanced the launch of the Mi Band 6 by three months.

At this point in the movie we all know the success of the Mi Band series, a family of smart bracelets with which Xiaomi has amazed us for half a decade, especially for a value for money well above average.

Normally, Xiaomi presents its new Mi Band at the beginning of summer, reaching the West, more or less, During the month of July. However, the Chinese firm has advanced its presentation a few months by integrating it into today’s macro-event, along with the Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro, Lite and Ultra, among other announced products.

In short, this Xiaomi Mi Band 6 is official And from what we see, it seems that we are facing the perfect successor to the Mi Band 5. Thus, the new Mi Band 6 stands out above all for improved customization and up to 30 exercise modes, all of which are highly demanded by users. If you think so, let’s get to know it a little more in depth.

All the features of the Xiaomi Mi Band 6

Xiaomi Mi Band 5, data sheet Weight 22.1 grams Screen 0.95 inch AMOLED (120 x 240), up to 400 nits Battery 135 mAh with magnetic charging base, 2 hours of charge, duration up to 20 days Resistance Water resistant (5 atmospheres), screen of Anti-fingerprint tempered glass Sensors 3-axis accelerometer and 3-axis gyroscope, PPG heart rate sensor Connectivity Bluetooth 5.0, Android 4.4, iOS 9.0 or higher Other 6 training modes, stopwatch, alarms, pulse and sleep monitoring, notification management, music control, information meteorological

