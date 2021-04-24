The Xiaomi Mi Band 6 has a rival, and it is hard to peel: the new Huawei Band is already on sale for 51 euros | Technology

In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

Huawei’s most recent smart bracelet has just gone on sale, although thanks to a discount code it already has a quite acceptable price reduction.

Huawei is still very much alive in the Spanish market, and that the problems with Google (and therefore with Android) have caused a dent in its mobile catalog, something unquestionable. That said, this matchball has been partially saved thanks to the boost that its laptops and smartwatch give.

In addition, there are other products of the Chinese firm that are stomping in their respective sectors, such as FreeBuds headphones, one of the cheapest on the market, and smart bracelets, which have a new member in the family. The Huawei Band 6 is now available and also has a discount code (ABAND610P) That lowers it to only 51 euros.

Activity tracker with a large 1.47-inch AMOLED FullView screen. It integrates blood oxygen saturation (SpO2) analysis and VO2Max monitoring to measure recovery rate after exercise. It has 96 training modes and 2 weeks of autonomy.

For now there are not many more stores that offer this smartband in our country, undoubtedly one of the best that you can buy right now.

SpO2 and up to 96 training modes

This new device has practically everything that can be asked of a smart bracelet in 2021 and a little more, since it is not missing even the icing on the cake, measuring SpO2 or blood oxygen saturation.

The presence of this function suggests that it is above all a smartband focused on health, and the truth is that it is. It is complemented with advanced measurement of heart rate, sleep quality and even stress levels, which it calculates by crossing data from various physical values.

It should be noted that it is also an eminently sporty model, to the point of quantifying up to 96 different sport modes, among which are the most common, such as running or cycling, but also others that are not so common.

Swimming is one of them, and it is that it can even detect the type of stroke that you are giving among the four styles that make up this sport.

AMOLED screen and a battery like few others

Normally, smart bracelets have a higher battery life than watches, and in this case the pattern is met.

The Huawei Band 6 reaches two weeks of battery without problems, although obviously this figure depends on the use you give it. If you are always at rest it will last longer and if you usually measure several hours of sport a day, it will be reduced.

One of the keys why the battery goes so far is the panel AMOLED, a type of screen that, like OLEDs, usually consumes much less energy.

Not only that, but it also allows the display and colors to be better and more visible at all times and at any time of the day, even in bright sunlight.

With the Xiaomi Mi Band in the peephole

Just a few days ago, Xiaomi’s Mi Band 6 was put on sale in China, which has finally arrived in Spain at a price that moves around 45 euros.

With this offer on the Huawei Band 6 from the official store, the price is close and much, also surpassing it in terms of performance, at least on paper.

There is no doubt that there will be a price war and offers in the coming months between the two models that aspire to be the best sellers in 2021.

