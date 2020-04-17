The Xiaomi Mi Band 3 launched in mid-2018 was the first Xiaomi smart bracelet to have among its features a NFC chip, which enabled the possibility of make mobile payments. Unfortunately, this feature that a year later inherited the new Mi Band 4, was exclusively for the bracelet model sold in China, while the rest of the world had to settle for variants lacking NFC.

But that may be about to change. As reported by MovilZona, the Russian-born portal ITSider claims to have had access to data of the new Xiaomi Mi Band 5 It should arrive sometime in the next few months, and they affirm that this new model could be the first to have support for mobile payments in its international edition, even having compatibility with the Google Pay payment service.

According to said portal, the known data on the Xiaomi Mi Band 5 collects that The bracelet will feature a 1.2-inch diagonal OLED touchscreen, larger than that of the current model, protected with Corning Gorilla Glass and with a resolution of 360 x 180 pixels. In addition, Xiaomi would have decided to make the leap to Bluetooth 5.1 connectivity more efficient, and of course it will include physical activity monitoring systems such as heart rate reader and oxygen saturation.

Another interesting novelty would be the inclusion of fast charge, enabled thanks to the new charging system that Xiaomi will introduce with this bracelet. And is that, unlike previous models, the Mi Band 5 would have a integrated USB connector similar to what we already saw in the Redmi Band, which will allow you to connect the bracelet to any charger or USB port and charge it without the need for an external accessory.

However, the great novelty of this new model would be the support for mobile payments via NFC in the global model. According to leaked information, this feature will no longer only be available in China, but it will be possible to associate a Google Pay account and other payment systems to make contactless purchases using the wristband – for example, each bank’s own systems nationwide.

When will the Mi Band 5 arrive?

For now, the brand’s plans for the possible presentation date of this bracelet are unknown. Last year, Xiaomi announced the Mi Band 4 in June 2019, while the Mi Band 3 was announced in the month of May. Therefore, most likely, you will not have to wait too long until you can finally meet the new smart bracelet from the Beijing firm. Now you just have to wait for Xiaomi to decide maintain the same philosophy of competitive prices instead of completely changing the formula as it already did in its mobile catalog with the arrival of the Xiaomi Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro and their prices close to 1,000 euros.

