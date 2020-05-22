         The Xiaomi Mi Band 5 will have support for Alexa and will measure blood oxygen saturation, according to the latest rumors

After launching the fourth generation of its smart bracelet, the Mi Smart Band 4 (or Mi Band 4), Xiaomi announced the first wearable under the Redmi brand, the Redmi Band, with a surprisingly low price and a great battery. While we wait for the latter to reach the international market, everything seems to indicate that the Chinese company you are already finalizing the details of your next bracelet: the Xiaomi Mi Band 5.

Previous leaks pointed to that it will be presented in June and will include support for NFC in its global version, something that its predecessor lacks and that would allow mobile payments from the wrist. Now, new rumors claim that will have a SpO2 sensor to measure blood oxygen and that there will be a version with support for Alexa, Amazon’s assistant.

Also with control of the menstrual cycle

Xiaomi Mi Smart Band 4

The data of the Xiaomi Mi Band 5 that came to us a few months ago from the Tizenhelp media stated that Huami (manufacturer of Amazfit) and Xiaomi would finally offer an international version of the bracelet with NFC, something that the Chinese variants of the Mi Band 4 and the Mi Band 3 do have.

They also talked about a 1.2-inch color and AMOLED touch screen (The Xiaomi Mi Band 4 includes a 0.95-inch panel), brighter and with higher contrast. In addition, they set the month of June as the launch date and a possible price of 179 yuan (about 23 euros to change).

It is precisely the Tizenhelp medium where the latest leaks come from again. These point now that it will bring others three important news: a SpO2 sensor to measure blood oxygen saturation, a function to control the menstrual cycle and support for Amazon’s Alexa (the Chinese version of the Mi Smart Band 4 has a microphone to speak to Xiaomi’s assistant Xiao AI ).

Xiaomi Mi Smart Band 4

In addition, for users concerned about their physical condition, it would include a Personal Activity Intelligence (PAI) function, a scientifically supported metric that converts heart rate data into a unique, personal score to assess your daily activity. However, unlike what was leaked in the beginning, it seems that eventually the global version will not have NFC for mobile payments.

In fact, Tizenhelp talks about a global variant with model number XMSH11HM (which would be the Mi Smart Band 5) and another Chinese variant with model number XMSH10HM (which would correspond to the Mi Band 5 and would carry NFC). Due to the delay caused by current circumstances, the latter would be presented in late June or early July, while the global version would be announced in August.

Track | Tizenhelp

Share



The Xiaomi Mi Band 5 will have support for Alexa and will measure blood oxygen saturation, according to the latest rumors