Bad news for all lovers of wearables and more specifically of the Xiaomi Mi Band. Because if like thousands and thousands of people throughout the world, you were anxiously waiting for the arrival of the Mi Band 5 for June of this year – as happened with the Mi Band 4-, you will have to keep waiting.

Huami, a company owned by Xiaomi and which is in charge of manufacturing wearables and smart watches like the Amazfit or the Mi Band itself, has just published its latest financial reports and together with them a story that will disappoint more than one. Because effectively this 2020 we will have a new version of the popular Xiaomi bracelet but it will not be until the end of the year when it sees the light.

We will have to wait for the Xiaomi Mi Band 5 until the end of the year

As GizChina reports, Huami has achieved quite remarkable financial results and all of this despite the crisis that COVID-19 is causing in the markets. The point is that in addition to presenting these results, Huang Wang, CEO of Huami, has also confirmed the arrival of the fifth version of the world’s most popular wearable, the Xiaomi Mi Band, by the end of 2020.

Curiously, the Mi Band 4 went on sale in mid-June of the year so we all expected the same to happen with the Mi Band 5 but it seems that the plans are different. Possibly everything has to do with the coronavirus crisis, which would have caused a delay in the company’s deadlines.. Too bad.

For many, the Xiaomi Mi Band 4 is the best wearable on the market and it is no wonder. For very little money one can do with a device that offers many functions, so we hope that its new version will follow the same path. At the moment it is known that it will come with a new function called “PAI”, which would be a monitoring technology that allows controlling the state of health of a person and its external appearance is also known, since the photos were leaked a few days ago. Let’s just hope that the NFC with which to make payments is confirmed.

Regardless of this delay, We are sure that the Xiaomi Mi Band 5 will be another sales success of the Chinese company. More and more users are betting on this wearable and it is increasingly common to see this gadget on the wrists of people on the street. If the new Xiaomi Mi Band maintains the price of its predecessor and adds the new functions that users request, surely we will be facing an irresistible product.

