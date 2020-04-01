After the fourth version of Xiaomi’s wearable par excellence was presented last June, the relay could be brought forward in 2020. Xiaomi Mi Band 5 could arrive as soon as this Thursday April 3, during the so-called Xiaomi Mi Fan Festival where they are planned to show up.

This line of devices, which had already distributed 74 million units of its wearable technology devices among which the successful Xiaomi Mi Band line is located and dominates. Now, again according to data from market analysis firm IDC, they point to no less than 100 million wearables.

Xiaomi Mi Band 5, ready for launch

This Thursday, April 3, the Xiaomi Mi Fan Festival 2020, where the brand conglomerate controlled by Xiaomi intends to announce nothing less than up to 22 new products of all kinds.

The successor to the Mi Band 4 could arrive, as we read in GizmoChina, as one of these 22 new products and with great news on board. Except in its price section, of course.

At the moment the characteristics with which the My Band 5, although it usually receives improvements throughout the entire device. The last version kept some finishes very similar in appearance, but finally improving the quality of the screen for outdoor viewing.

According to the aforementioned media a few months ago, the Xiaomi Mi Band 5 could arrive with two big changes on board, which would be well received in the West. The first would be a Functional and payment capable NFC support, something that was still restricted to China. This would allow the Google Pay support in the markets in which it is activated, as is the case in Spain or Mexico.

The second possible big change could include a new screen, which would be even bigger this time. We would go again from the current 0.95-inch OLED screen to one that is slightly larger in appearance, but that is surely evident in a device of such small dimensions. It would be this time 1.2 inches, again in Amoled technology, which allows for purer and less annoying blacks indoors and in the dark.

Xiaomi is expected to present this new bracelet again at a price as characteristic as necessary for its success. This could be around 179 yen from past generations, which would translate to about 23 euros, 600 Mexican pesos or 25 dollars at the current direct exchange.

