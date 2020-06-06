A new leak has allowed us to see that the Xiaomi Mi Band 5 has abandoned part of the traditional concept that characterizes an economic sports bracelet and has come remarkably close to the smartwatch concept, not only for the functions it will include, but also for the different customization options it will have.

The Chinese company has not yet officially announced the Xiaomi Mi Band 5, but the leak of information has been a constant for the past few weeks. We recently saw that the Xiaomi Mi Band 5 could adopt a continuist design and that it would recover the original charger format, and that it would also have new functions.

According to this new leak, the new Xiaomi sports activity bracelet will be equipped with NFC, a feature that was present in the Xiaomi Mi Band 4 on a physical level, but which was blocked in the international version. With this technology we can use the Xiaomi Mi Band 5 to make payments in certain services.

Another important novelty is found in the blood oxygen saturation sensor (SpO2). It is one of the most important improvements because it will be backed, in addition, by new features that will help the user to cope with stress and improve their breathing. We will also have the “do not disturb” option, which will allow us to silence all device alarms for a certain time.

As we already told you at the time, the screen of the Xiaomi Mi Band 5 will be larger than that of the Xiaomi Mi Band 4, specifically there is talk of an increase up to 1.2 inches, a notable difference compared to the 0.95 inch of the current model. It will be compatible with Alexa, Amazon’s well-known personal assistant, and will have personalized spheres that we can see in the attached image.

Xiaomi Mi Band 5: sale price and availability

These last two novelties represent a clear approach to the smartwatch concept, as we indicated at the beginning of the article. We do not yet know the launch date of the Xiaomi Mi Band 5, but everything seems to indicate that the June 11 and that the first units will start arriving on June 18, although only to China, at least for the moment.

The arrival of the Xiaomi Mi Band 5 internationally is a mystery, as is its sale price. With everything, we can make an estimate starting from the price of the current model (about 30 euros). Taking this into account, and the novelties that Xiaomi is going to introduce at a functional level, we could see a small increase in its final price, although nothing worrying.

Personally I think that the most likely is that the Xiaomi Mi Band 5 will end up reaching the international market with an average price of between 35 and 40 euros, approximately, a fairly reasonable figure considering the new features it will bring and everything it offers.