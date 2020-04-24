Today is Friday and that means three things. The first, that the weekend arrives to be able to rest. The second is that we are still unable to leave the house at the moment, so it’s time to relax and try to eliminate stress by alternative methods. And the third and most important, which is our weekly Bargain Hunt, our compilation of offers on mobile phones and accessories.

This week comes the thing loaded with some very interesting offers. Like the Redmi Note 9S still hot from the oven, like the Samsung Galaxy A51 with a launch price difficult to resist, or like a Realme X2 Pro with 12GB of RAM that may be the next phone for many of you. Come in and make yourself comfortable, we start.

Mobile offers

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro: We started off strong this week with Xiaomi’s always attractive Redmi Note 8 Pro. Now we find it at a more interesting price than usual, because using the coupon PQ22020 On eBay it can be ours for 202.49 euros.

Xiaomi Mi 9T: New Xiaomi family phone on eBay, this time one of the latest high ranges launched in late 2019. The Xiaomi Mi 9T with periscope front camera and a price of 260.99 euros if we use the coupon PQ22020.

Samsung Galaxy A51: Samsung’s mid-lines are becoming increasingly competitive and the Galaxy A51 is good proof of this. In fact, we find it in promotion on the manufacturer’s own website in Spain, and if we use the coupon A51PROMO It can be ours for just 239 euros.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9S: We return to the Xiaomi territory with one of the latest phones of its Redmi brand, the recent Redmi Note 9S that with 64GB of internal storage is on eBay at a price of 188 euros as long as we use the coupon PQ22020.

Samsung Galaxy M20: And back to Samsung again to inform you that the Samsung Galaxy M20, one of the most balanced models in its M series, is circling Amazon with 64GB of internal storage at a price of 159 euros.

Samsung Galaxy A10: Something similar occurs with the Samsung Galaxy A10, one of the cheapest phones in the Korean family, although in this case it is in PcComponentes with its 32GB of internal memory and for 129 euros.

iPhone 11: It is time to visit the offers that we find in the Apple territory, and this is where TuImeiLibre brings us the latest iPhone 11, with 64GB of internal storage, at a price of 679 euros. Quite well, considering what the prices of the Californian company’s products drop.

iPhone XR: And the most modest model of the previous generation has also not wanted to waste the opportunity to stop by our Bargain Hunter this week. The iPhone XR with 128GB of memory can come home for 599 euros from TuImeiLibre.

Huawei P30 Pro: The previous generation to the recent Huawei P40 is in our Bargain Hunting. We find the older brother, the Huawei P30 Pro with its super optical zoom and 128GB of internal memory for 579 euros in TuImeilibre.

Huawei P30: And we also found the middle brother, because there is still one more Lite model going around the market. With a 40-megapixel, 128GB SuperSpectrum RYYB camera, the Huawei P30 is on TuImeiLibre for € 379.

OnePlus 8: We didn’t want to leave one of the last to hit the market out of our weekly offer compilation. The OnePlus 8, which despite its novelty may already be our discount at a price of 649 euros.

OPPO Reno: OPPO has been occupying covers with its latest releases for some time, and perhaps OPPO Reno was one of the first major phones launched worldwide by the Chinese multinational. Its model with 6GB of RAM and 256GB of internal memory, to be able to do with it as much as we want, has been dropped from TuImeiLibre at a price of 319 euros.

Realme X2 Pro: It may tell you that the Realme X2 Pro is currently on Amazon at a price of 439 euros, it is not a very attractive offer, but things change if we tell you that it is the model with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal memory . You are already taking.

Samsung Galaxy S10: And we close our passage through the mobile phone offers for this week with a veteran, the Samsung Galaxy S10 that marked one of the intermediate ranks of his family in the presentation of the past 2019. Amazon has it currently lowered to 564 euros .

Accessories offers

Amazfit Stratos 3: Let’s start the discounts on accessories with this Stratos 3 from Amazfit, a resistant smart watch with a sporty aesthetic that can be ours for 165 euros on TuImeiLibre.

Google WiFi: If we are looking for a stable router for the house, and with an ideal design to form part of the decoration of the room, Google temporarily has its Google Wifi for 94.77 euros on its own website.

Xiaomi Mi Smart Band 4: One of the most popular activity bracelets of the moment, the Xiaomi Mi Band 4, or Mi Smart Band 4, is on eBay at a discounted price of 23.50 euros. The ideal time to get hold of it.

Triple USB charger with 30W fast charge: If there is something that is necessary in almost all houses it is to multiply the plugs, but perhaps with this triple charger we can achieve the same effect. Three USB ports with fast charge of up to 30W each, and all for 11.89 euros on Amazon. Who gives more?

AirPods V2: The famous Apple headphones drop by our Hunting for Bargains in its second generation and at a very attractive price, taking into account how much they cost without any discount. In TuImeiLibre we can find them for 138.98 euros.

More offers?

Do you want to enjoy all the music you want for three months for free? Amazon Prime Music has an excellent promotion if you have not yet used the service: sign up from the service page.

If you become Amazon Prime, you have 30-day free trial (after 36 euros per year) to enjoy free fast shipping, priority accessory to offers, services like Prime Video, Prime Music, Prime Reading and unlimited photo storage. In addition, if you are a student, becoming a Prime Student costs half and you have a 90-day trial.

Have you been wanting more? Don’t worry, we have many more offers: you can stay up to date with the main ones we have discovered in the bargains hunting for Xataka, Xataka Android, Xataka Foto, Extra Life, Espinof and Applesfera, as well as with our colleagues at Compradicción and in this magazine of Flipboard. You can see all the bargains they post on Twitter and Facebook, and even subscribe to their ads via Telegram.

Note: some of the links published here are from affiliates. Despite this, none of the articles mentioned have been proposed either by brands or by stores, their introduction being a unique decision of the team of publishers.

You can be up-to-date and at all times informed of the main offers and news of Xataka Selección on our Telegram channel

Share



Hunting for Bargains: the Xiaomi Mi 9T at an irresistible price, the Galaxy A51 at an impossible price and much more