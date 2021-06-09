The Xiaomi Mi 12 will copy one of the best features of the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra and the OnePlus 9 Pro

The latest generation LTPO panels, capable of lowering their refresh rate to 1 Hz, could arrive with the next Xiaomi Mi 12.

If you believed that Xiaomi He was only going to surprise us with his 200W HyperCharge for his next generations of mobiles, we have good news in the form of screens, as one of the best features of the Galaxy S21 Ultra or the OnePlus 9 Pro could also arrive soon to the flagship of the Haidian giant.

We speak of course not LTPO displays capable of reducing their frequency to 1 Hz to save energy at the highest level, something that is already discussed in China and that Xiaomi colleagues anticipated some hypothetical Mi 12 that might even debut earlier than planned.

And it is that an improvement like this would justify an iteration, since the screen concentrates practically 100% the user experience and also the bulk of the energy consumption of smartphones, which would be greatly reduced with this type of low-temperature polycrystalline oxide screens, which advance on OLED by implementing new motherboards that allow these refresh rates to be varied.

The Xiaomi Mi 12 could arrive early, presenting LTPO panels that would greatly improve their energy efficiency by adapting the refresh rate.

What can you do with the rear screen of the Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

The idea is not new, since the advent of high refresh rates and the enormous fluidity and quality of experience that they suppose brought with it a much higher power consumption, so lowering the hertz when that extra is not needed can save energy in most situations, such as having the always-on-display activated with 1 Hz refreshments.

Is about panels that Samsung and Apple have already used in devices such as the Galaxy S21 Ultra or the Apple Watch, although the technologies of Cupertino and Seoul are different and proprietary, since LTPO displays are patented by Apple itself who was the one who developed them in the first instance.

Samsung’s implementation, in fact, is of hybrid oxide and polycrystalline silicon, with HOP designation and not LTPO.

The logical thing is that effectively this type of screens is standardized sooner or later among the most performance devices, since forcing the screen to refresh less saves a lot of power in most situations where maximum fluidity of operation is not required. In any case, we will have to wait to see who is the supplier of Xiaomi, and if finally the Mi 12 come forward to have this technology.

What Xiaomi to buy in 2021? Buying guide with the latest models

Related topics: Phones, Chinese Phones, Xiaomi, Xiaomi Mi

Follow us on Instagram @ andro4allcom Follow

Join our Telegram channel @ Explica.co Join

Follow us on Facebook Explica.co.com Follow