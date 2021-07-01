The Xiaomi Mi 12 could release a 200 megapixel camera | Technology

The latest rumors suggest that the Xiaomi Mi 12 would mount a 200 megapixel main sensor. Of course, this sensor would be signed by Samsung and would be an ISOCELL.

The race for megapixels was revived a few years ago thanks to Samsung and its terminals such as the Galaxy S20, S20 + and S20 Ultra. Since then many manufacturers have started flirting with sensors with ridiculous resolutions. In fact, there are already mobile devices with 108 megapixel cameras.

These cameras take advantage of all this amount of pixels and then form groups of four and improve the detail of the photographs by software. The truth is that this works medium, because what traditional photography has taught us is that the importance is in the size of the pixels.

It is not necessary to have sensors with that many megapixels, a good size sensor with 12 megapixels can do a better job than a smaller one, but with a much higher resolution. Despite all this knowledge, companies are determined to innovate and the latest rumors suggest that Xiaomi would be the one who would take the lead.

These rumors indicate that Xiaomi would launch a device with a 200 megapixel camera on the market. This device would be the replacement for the Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra, a premium range equipment that we have already analyzed and that has a photographic performance at the height of its specifications, but that sins in terms of software.

Of course, the sensor would be built by Samsung and would be an ISOCELL. There are not many more details about this sensor, but it would be designed to be accompanied with a next-generation processor that is capable of squeezing it to the fullest.

You always have to take these data with some caution, as they are rumors and until the terminal is launched things may change. Xiaomi will be the one who has the last word about this future Xiaomi Mi 12 Ultra, it is possible that if this turns out to be true rumors and leaks will increase.