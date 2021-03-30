The Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra destroys DxOMark with a new score record

Xiaomi snatches the DxOMark podium from Huawei thanks to its new launch.

During the presentation of the Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra, framed within a macro-event for the launch of Xiaomi products, the firm has not stopped insisting on the photographic “power” of what, today, is Xiaomi’s most premium mobile.

Thus, from Xiaomi they have taken their time (almost half an hour) to explain the benefits of the camera of this new Mi 10 Ultra, which, in addition to being compared again and again with professional cameras, has risen with the title of best mobile camera from DxOMark, widely surpassing the former leader of that benchmark, the Huawei Mate 40 Pro +.

The Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra at the top of DxOMark

As explained by Xiaomi during his presentation, the Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra camera is the winner in practically 90% of the comparisons they made, facing the device against a professional Sony camera of more than 1000 euros. In that same sense, the Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra has achieved 143 points in DxOMark, widely surpassing the previous mark of 139 points obtained by the Huawei Mate 40 Pro +.

Thus, the Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra currently leads the mobile photography benchmark in the categories of photography, wide-angle photography and video recording, all thanks to the technology of the cameras of this new smartphone.

This is the cameras of the Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

The Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra is a mobile for photography enthusiasts so that section includes news such as a 1.1-inch AMOLED screen next to the main sensors (perfect for previewing our selfies) or a triple camera with zoom of up to 120x or cinema mode.

The Mi 11 Ultra incorporates three cameras 48 and 50 megapixels of resolution, the first one, an ultra-wide angle, the second with one of the largest sensors in the sector and the third with a periscope lens with a powerful zoom.

Related topics: Phones, Chinese Phones, Xiaomi, Xiaomi Mi

Do you use Instagram? Click here and enter our Instagram community to be the first to see our stories: @ andro4allcom

Do you use Telegram? Click here and enter our Telegram community to be the first to find out about all the news about Android: t.me/andro4all