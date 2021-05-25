The Xiaomi Mi 11 has a 200 euro discount, but only for a limited time

Xiami’s smartphone comes with an impressive AMOLED screen, the most powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon and much more …

You can take the Xiaomi Mi 11 for only 545 euros thanks to one of the AliExpress offers. Of course, we talk about its global version, which comes together with 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage.

The Xiaomi smartphone has an AMOLED panel that approaches 7 inches, one of the processors most powerful Qualcomm and one of the better fast uploads, among other features. We tell you everything you need to know.

Buy the cheapest Xiaomi Mi 11

The Xiaomi Mi 11 has a 6.81-inch AMOLED screen, QHD + resolution and 120 Hz refresh. Your brain is the Snapdragon 888 from Qualcomm, a processor that has brute force for a while. You will be able to get the most out of the most demanding games and applications.

Xiaomi’s smartphone also incorporates a main sensor of 108 megapixels and a battery of 4,600 mAh that you can load at full speed. For less than 550 euros, this Xiaomi Mi 11 is one of the best buys.

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8888 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal memory 6.81 ″ Full QHD + 120 Hz AMOLED screen 3 rear cameras: 108 + 13 + 5 MP 4,600 mAh battery and 55WNFC and 5G fast charge

