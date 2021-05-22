The Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro is on sale for a limited time this week

Get the Xiaomi smartphone and do not pay too much, it is a high-end.

The Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro It is within your reach for only 409 euros * thanks to one of the Phone House offers. You will not have to pay a single euro for shipping.

The Xiaomi smartphone arrives with 5G connectivity, a huge screen of 144 Hz, one of the most powerful processors Qualcomm and a battery of 5,000 mAh. We tell you everything you need to know about the Chinese device.

Buy the Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro at the best price

The Xiaomi terminal arrives next to a screen 6.67-inch IPS and Full HD + resolution. It has an impressive 144 Hz refresh rate, one of the highest we have seen. Under its chassis is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865, one of the processors more powerful manufactured by the American company. We are talking about a chip capable of moving everything with ease.

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 658 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal memory 6.67 ″ Full HD + 144 Hz IPS screen 4 rear cameras 5,000 mAh battery with fast charging at 33WUSB-C, NFC and 5G

