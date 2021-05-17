The Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro drops € 100 in price in this offer, an almost unrepeatable bargain | Technology

In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

It is one of the best mobiles that can be found in the Xiaomi catalog. The Mi 10T Pro is on sale for an unbeatable price. A high-end at the price of a heart attack.

The price of the Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro is still in free fall. It is one of the most powerful mobiles of the brand, with a good processor, a 144Hz display refresh rate and a 108 Mpx main sensor. A set at an increasingly attractive price.

Of the 500 euros it used to cost months ago, the Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro It has already settled in the 400 and now it begins to flirt with the 300, so its value for money is better every day. Offers like the one presented today on the Amazon website interest you if you are looking for a powerful mobile.

This Xiaomi mobile is probably one of the most complete in its catalog, with exceptional power and also 5G and WiFi 6.

Specifically, this model costs 399 euros right now. Of course, without shipping costs and with the possibility of having it at home as soon as possible if you become an Amazon Prime subscriber, remember that the first 30 days is free and then you can unsubscribe without paying anything, if you are not interested in the benefits that offers this service.

Amazon conditions are always good, but we are going to do a little review of what this mobile provides. To begin with is its performance, in charge of the Snapdragon 865 processor, one of the most powerful of Qualcomm. It is 5G compliant and capable of running any Android application or game without problems. Is accompanied by 8 and 128 GB of space, more than enough for many users.

Autonomy is also one of its strengths with a 5,000 mAh battery, to be able to use the phone for days without fear of running out of power. Besides, his main camera is 108 Mpx, with a very good photographic result.

With NFC and WiFi 6, these are some of its most remarkable aspects, but if you want to know more in depth the specifications and where the My 10T ProYou can consult the analysis that we carried out in Computer Hoy after its presentation. We cannot ask much more from a phone for 399 euros, you can save 100 euros on the purchase.

