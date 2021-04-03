The Xiaomi Mi 10T drops in price and is close to 300 euros in this offer from Amazon and Media Markt | Technology

In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

One of the best Xiaomi phones right now is greatly reduced in price. It is the Mi 10T, with practically high-end features, although its price would fall within what we could call “affordable mid-range”.

Having a mobile that is powerful and cheap is already very possible thanks to several brands that squeeze the price of their phones to the maximum, such as Xiaomi or Realme, two Asians who are vying for the throne of low cost queens.

In the case of Xiaomi, known are their cheapest phones, although the mid-range is also very interesting. There are terminals like the Mi 10T, which right now costs only 333 euros on Amazon and Media Markt, but that point by point could cost much more and it would not be surprising.

With 5G and a Snapdragon 865, this mobile has everything it takes to perform at its best for years. Despite promising high-end features, its price is quite affordable.

For instance, equips a Snapdragon 845 processor, a chip that is capable of absolutely everything on Android, even running demanding games like those of Microsoft xCloud.

Fluidity is fully guaranteed in any situation, on the same level as mobiles that are much more expensive. Not only does it boast of power, of course, but it has fast charging at 33W, 5G and a Full HD + screen with 144 Hz refresh rate, which is not bad at all.

There are several technical characteristics that would be unthinkable until recently in a mobile that has been falling in price to around 300 euros and that has a rope for a while. With 5G and a processor like the one it equips, it is prepared to provide good service for many years.

It is no longer necessary to invest a lot to have a good mobile. These devices of less than 200 euros are perfect for almost any type of user.

The offer represents a price tie between Amazon and Media Markt, although both stores have differences known to all: Amazon offers free shipping to any part of Spain for all users, even faster for those who are users of its Prime service. For its part, Media Markt allows you to collect your order free of charge in its physical stores.

Whatever you decide for, what is clear is that This Xiaomi Mi 10T is one of the mobiles with the best value for money of the moment now that it is on offer.

