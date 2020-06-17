Despite the fact that the Xiaomi Mi 10 has risen in price right now, we are going to show you an offer so you can get the terminal at Xiaomi price of a lifetime, close to the 500 euros that the Chinese firm had us accustomed to in the high range until this 2020.

This year, Xiaomi has raised the price of its high-end terminals, and it is something that has surprised us, but has done to change its strategy and that we see it as a top company, for which it has also significantly improved the specifications of the device. There has been no accidental price increase.

Xiaomi Mi 10 for just over 500 euros, buy it at the usual price!

The Xiaomi Mi 10 has gone on the market for just over 800 euros, and now you can get it at the usual price at which we found the high-end terminals of the Chinese company before, and it is a very good offer for this device, which inside it rides the almighty Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 which right now is the best on the market, along with 8 GB of RAM that you will have plenty and that you will be able to continue using it in a few years, that is clear.

characteristics

Specifications Xiaomi Mi 10

Dimensions 162.6 x 74.8 x 8.96 mm

6.67-inch AMOLED display, Full HD + resolution, 19.5: 9 aspect ratio and 90Hz refresh rate

Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 865

RAM8 / 12 GB

Operating system MIUI 11 on Android 10

Storage 128/256 GB UFS 3.0

Cameras Main 108 MP f / 1.6 + bokeh 2 MP f / 2.4 + wide angle 13 MP f / 2.4 + macro 2 MP f / 2.4 | 20 MP front

Battery 4.780 mAh with 30W fast charge, 30W wireless charge and 10W reverse

Others On-screen fingerprint reader, stereo speakers, 5G, NFC

The device does not have precisely a contained size, since the diagonal of its screen reaches 6.67 inch on a panel AMOLED which also has a resolution Full HD + which is enough to maintain a good balance between battery and good experience, which in the end, is of little use if one does not have the other.

In the rest of the sections, we are dealing with a very competent device, with a Quad rear camera with a 108 megapixel main sensor, a 13-megapixel wide angle and two other depth and macro sensors, both 2-megapixel.

The battery of this Xiaomi device is quite large, and reaches 4,780 mAh, reason why the autonomy that it is going to offer is worth mentioning. And also, it has 5G connectivity, so this terminal is ready for the future in this regard.

