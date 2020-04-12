Summer is not the most comfortable time of the year: it is hot, the sun is always visible, and that It can even cause burns and more damage related to sunlight when we undergo continued exposure to them, and this can be detrimental to our health.

And now, Xiaomi is planning to launch a jacket for this summer that is in charge of covering us up, without passing too much heat, and at the same time protect ourselves from these rays of the sun so that our skin – at least the one that is capable of covering this jacket – does not suffer any damage.

This is the Xiaomi jacket that protects you from the sun’s rays

Solar radiation can be harmful to our health, and therefore we must protect ourselves from it if we are subjected to long periods of exposure, And the World Health Organization recommends that we use glasses, caps, and other clothing that covers our skin, and this is where the Xiaomi jacket comes in, which we read in Gizmochina, has been financed through crowfunding.

We recommend you | A rumor points to the return of one of the best-known Xiaomi phones

This jacket would have a sunscreen fabric with a high UV protection index, which would also mix with a new textile technology of the company that would make it ideal for those summer days when you want to wear a light jacket so as not to pass through, but not cold. And this alternative would be quite good thanks to its breathable fabric.

This Xiaomi jacket has a contact cooling and breathability function, Being its contact cooling coefficient of 0.24, it can quickly dissipate the heat of the human body and make us have a better feeling despite the fact that it is hot, something difficult to achieve but that the company assures that it achieves.

In addition, thanks to its light colors – since it would be available in white and light blue – this Xiaomi jacket would reflect the sun’s rays, making it we have less heat than if it were made in dark colors, which, as you know, absorb more light, and therefore more heat.

We recently told you about the new Mijia Sneakers 4 and the new colors of the backpacks from the Chinese company, and these Xiaomi jackets for sunlight are further proof that the company is going ahead with its textile products that, for the time being, it seems that they are not giving bad results.

We recommend you | Your Xiaomi Mi Band will be able to detect coronavirus symptoms thanks to this app

The price of this protective jacket would be around 249 yuan, which is around 32 euros, a price that although it is not the typical low demolition price that the company has accustomed us to, it is not too high either. Although of course, all those who have decided to participate in the crowfunding may have it for 10 euros less for this participation, which is an incentive that is done in practically all campaigns of this type.

Follow Andro4all