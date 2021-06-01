The Xiaomi charger that takes 8 minutes to fill your mobile

Mobile phones are becoming more powerful and more expensive, but if there is something that remains the same it is The battery life. No matter how modern the phone is, we will always have to leave it charging at night. Smartphone manufacturers know that it is very difficult to innovate in terms of battery, that’s why they are giving the rest with chargers: If the battery can’t last longer, at least it can charge faster.

And that’s the philosophy that follows Xiaomi, a brand that has just announced a 200W charger capable of charging a phone from 0 to 100% in just 8 minutes.

Xiaomi invents a super charger that charges your mobile battery in 8 minutes (Getty Creative)

The cargo war escalates once more and Xiaomi shoots with 200W this time. The brand has shared on its Twitter to show its latest developments in fast wired and wireless charging. The test used a custom-built Mi 11 Pro with a 4,000 mAh battery instead of the 5,000 mAh cell of the normal model that charges at 200W with cables and 120W without them.

The results were more than impressive, as the wired HyperCharge solution brought the phone to 100% in just 8 minuteswhile the wireless charger only needed 7 more minutes, bringing the total charge time to 15 minutes. Both results constitute new world records.

The 200W HyperCharger only needed 44 seconds to bring the battery from 0 to 10%, followed by 50% in three minutes and finally a 100% full charge in just eight minutes. A specialized timing gear on the side displayed the actual power going into the Mi 11 Pro in real time. The power fluctuated between 15W and 198W.

But is that the HyperCharger not only works with cable, but also wirelessly. In the wireless test, the charge reached 10% in one minute, followed by a 50% charge in seven minutes and finally a 100% charge in 15 minutes.

When will this technology hit the streets?

For now the HyperCharger is a prototype, so don’t expect to see speeds like this on business phones in the short term. Notably, battery degradation from charging at these surreal speeds will undoubtedly be a major hurdle to overcome.– The faster the battery charges, the more it degrades. That is why you should always charge the phone with its charger and not with the computer charger, which is usually more powerful and faster, but can shorten the life of your terminal.

