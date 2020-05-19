If you share a passion for DIY and Xiaomi, you will love this device. We are sure. Xiaomi has released a 16-in-1 screwdriver that, In addition to being compact enough to be electric, it is quite cheap and, it must be said, very beautiful.

It is not the first electric screwdriver that Xiaomi has launched, but the truth is that it is somewhat more ergonomic than its predecessor, although It maintains the shape of the screwdriver of all the life that we have at home.

This is the new 16 in 1 screwdriver from Xiaomi

Yes, Xiaomi has released a new version of its compact electric screwdriver, with 16 interchangeable heads that make it very versatile, and It also has certain features that improve on the previous version of this device, It has a similar form factor, since it consists of a handle in which the motor is integrated.

This handle is made of nylon and carbon fiber with a matte touch, which makes it quite light and pleasant to the hand, in addition to having a non-slip coating that allows us to grip it more firmly, which is a great advantage in this type of devices.

Along with the screwdriver, Xiaomi includes 8 interchangeable double heads, as well as a extension for these heads that allow the device to be somewhat longer so that we can easily reach places that are less accessible.

The Xiaomi electric screwdriver, like the vast majority of this type of device, can both screw and unscrew at your choice, and in this case, simply turn a wheel on the neck of the screwdriver.

This screwdriver has gone on sale for a price of 99 yuan, which is around 11.5 euros, which, as always, is a very competitive price, as we are used to seeing in the catalog of the company and its sub-brands, since this device has been launched under the Mijia brand, which is one of the Xiaomi subsidiaries that takes care of household and lifestyle products.

