Monolith Soft offers an estimate of the hours of play of this new content if you go straight to the story.

There are only a few days left so we can enjoy at home Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition for Nintendo Switch, the relaunch of this fantastic JRPG originally released on the veteran Wii, which not only improves its graphics significantly, but also introducesa new epiloguethat we now know canlast up to 20 hoursIf you are one of the fans that does not leave a detail to review.

If you go straight to the story, the epilogue can last between 10 and 12 hoursThe director of the game has confirmed this in the Japanese magazine Famitsu,Tetsuya Takahashi, who has shared the data, noting that if you go directly to complete this additional story, then the epilogueConnected Futureswill have a duration ofbetween 10 and 12 hours. In this sense, he explains, if they had been considered as a payment DLC they could have created an even longer history but this, of course, would have affected the development of new projects ofMonolith Soft, of which by the way, nothing is known so far.

Takahashi has commented that the teamhas been divided into three groups: one to work on this remastering of the classic Xenoblade Chronicles, another that is preparing a new game, and the rest, that collaborates on both projects. Going into detail of technical aspects, the Japanese creative recognizes that thanks to the new techniques of understanding, the image and sound have been achieved to have better quality than that of Xenoblade Chronicles 2 of the Nintendo Switch itself.

With a launch planned for theMay 29, just a few days ago we told you about how much the Xenoblade Chronicles download occupies. The interesting thing about this relaunch, of course, has to do with those new contents that will link the story of the original with that of its sequel. Regarding this epilogue, it has been said that having a new battle system that differentiates it from the original combat experience.

